



The Market Surveillance Division (DMO) and Data Division (DOD) of the Commodity Futures Trading Commissions today issued a No Action Staff Letter regarding certain reporting requirements for Part 43 swaps and the part 45 for swaps falling under the ISDA LIBOR fallback provisions to reference the rest of the USD LIBOR maturities, as well as the ICE LIBOR USD swap rates and the Moscow prime rate (together, the impacted rates), to reference the rates risk-free (RFR) following the termination or non-representativeness of the impacted rates on June 30, 2023. The letter states that the DMO and DOD will not recommend that the CFTC take enforcement action against an entity for failure to timely report under Part 45 of changing the floating rate of a swap. This letter covers floating rate changes that are made under the ISDA LIBOR fallback provisions of the impacted rates to the applicable RFR, but only in the event that the entity makes best efforts to report the change within the applicable time period of part 45 and in no case. reports the required information no later than five working days from June 30, 2023 excluded. The letter also states that the DMO and DOD will not recommend that the CFTC take enforcement action against an entity for failure to report under Part 43 of changing the floating rate of a modified swap after execution. to incorporate ISDA LIBOR fallback provisions to move from SEO to all impacted. Referral rate of an RFR.

