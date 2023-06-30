Asian stocks are mixed after central bankers say interest rates must stay high

BANGKOK (AP) Stocks were mixed on Friday in Asia after China reported slowdown in factory activity in June due to lower consumer spending and export demand.

Tokyo and Sydney fell while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. US futures were little changed and oil prices rose.

Adding to signs that an economic rebound after the end of virus checks is cooling, an official survey showed Chinese factory activity contracted for another month in June as export orders declined.

The world’s second-largest economy has come back to life after pandemic controls on travel and business activities ended in December. But this recovery has faded due to weak consumer spending at home and low demand for exports next interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe to calm inflation.

Going forward, political support will be essential to prevent a further deceleration in growth. Aside from a few token rate cuts, officials have so far been slow to announce meaningful stimulus, Capital Economics’ Julian Evans-Pritchard said in a commentary.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.8% to 3,207.27 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was virtually unchanged at 18,938.73. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 0.6% to 33,030.23.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1% to 7,185.90 while the Kospi in Seoul rose 0.4% to 3,206.14. Shares fell in Taiwan but rose in Bangkok.

On Thursday, most stocks rose on Wall Street on the latest signs that the US economy remains stronger than expected.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 4,396.44 and is on track for its sixth winning week in the past seven. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8% to 34,122.42, while the Nasdaq composite fell slightly less than 0.1% to 13,591.33.

Yields jumped in the bond market after data showed the US economy grew at an annual rate of 2% in the first three months of the year, much stronger than the rate of 1.3% previously estimated. Another report says fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expecteda sign that the labor market remains remarkably strong despite much higher interest rates that are expected to slow the overall economy.

The U.S. economy is showing real signs of resilience right now, said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY. This leads many to reason the question of whether the announced long-term recession is really inevitable.

Such resilience, however, could cause the Federal Reserve to view the economy as strong enough to keep raising interest rates to bring down inflation.

The Fed has been raising rates at a breakneck pace since the start of last year. High rates slow inflation by dragging down the entire economy, and they have already hurt manufacturing and other industries while helping to cause three high-profile bankruptcies of the US banking system.

Banks reaped some of the biggest gains. Wells Fargo rose 4.5%, JPMorgan Chase climbed 3.5% and US Bancorp gained 2.9%.

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday evening that the country’s 23 largest banks would be able to survive a severe recession in its latest stress test of the system. Failing the test would have prevented banks from paying dividends or buying back their own shares to send money to shareholders.

A stronger economy could also help banks earn more money from loans, although higher interest rates could put pressure on their balance sheets.

Jerome, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Powell warned on Thursday that the central bank may need to tighten regulations of the system after several banks collapsed when rising rates depressed the value of bonds they bought and other investments made when rates were extremely low.

Micron Technology fell 4.1% for another of the biggest declines in the S&P 500 after forecasting a bigger loss for the summer than analysts expected after Beijing ordered Chinese companies not to use its products.

In other trading on Friday, the dollar rose to 144.80 Japanese yen from 144.77 yen. The Euro strengthened to $1.0876 from $1.0867.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil added 9 cents to $69.95 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 30 cents on Thursday to $69.86 a barrel.

Brent crude oil, the international price standard, rose 18 cents to $74.69 a barrel.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.