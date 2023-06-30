Stocks rise and bond yields jump after latest signs of resilient economy





NEW YORK Most stocks rose on Wall Street on Thursday after the latest signs that the US economy remains stronger than expected. The S&P 500 rose 19.58 points, or 0.4%, to 4,396.44 and is on track for its sixth winning week in the past seven. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 269.76, or 0.8%, to 34,122.42, while the Nasdaq composite edged down 0.42, or less than 0.1%, to 13,591.33. Yields jumped in the bond market after data showed the US economy grew at an annual rate of 2% in the first three months of the year, much stronger than the 1.3% rate previously estimated. Another report said fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, a sign that the labor market remains remarkably strong despite much higher interest rates intended to slow the overall economy.











The U.S. economy is showing real signs of resilience right now, said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY. This leads many to rightly wonder if the projected long-term recession is really inevitable. People also read… On the one hand, the data is positive for investors as it suggests the economy can continue to grow and support corporate earnings, which are driving the stock market. Stocks of companies whose earnings are most tied to the strength of the economy were among the biggest gainers on Wall Street, including those in the financials, materials and energy sectors. But on the other hand, the resilient data could also push the Federal Reserve to view the economy as strong enough to keep raising interest rates to bring down inflation. This kept the S&P 500 hovering between small gains and losses for much of the morning. The Fed has been raising rates at a breakneck pace since the start of last year. High rates slow inflation by dragging down the entire economy, and they have already hurt manufacturing and other industries while helping to cause three high-profile bankruptcies of the US banking system. Thursday’s data raised traders’ expectations for the Fed to raise rates two more times this year, according to data from the CME Group. That’s what the Fed suggested it would do, but Wall Street was slow to accept it. The change helped push the two-year Treasury yield up to 4.87% from 4.71% on Wednesday night. It tends to track expectations for Fed action. The 10-year yield fell from 3.71% to 3.83%. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. In the stock market, banks rallied to some of the biggest gains. Wells Fargo rose 4.5%, JPMorgan Chase climbed 3.5% and US Bancorp gained 2.9%. The Federal Reserve said late Wednesday that the nation’s 23 largest banks would be able to survive a severe recession in its latest stress test of the system. Failing the test would have prevented banks from paying dividends or buying back their own shares to send money to shareholders. A stronger economy could also help banks earn more money from loans, although higher interest rates could put pressure on their balance sheets. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned on Thursday that the central bank may need to tighten regulation of the system after several banks collapsed when rising rates sent bond values ​​plummeting. they bought and other investments were made when rates were extremely low. Much attention has been focused on small and medium banks as Wall Street searches for the next potential weak links in the system. Several rose on Thursday to pare their big losses from earlier this year. PacWest Bancorp gained 3.3%, for example. On the losing side of Wall Street was McCormick. The spice company fell 5.5% after reporting weaker-than-expected revenue for the last quarter, although its profit beat expectations. It also raised its earnings forecast range this year, but only the upper end of the earnings-per-share range met analysts’ expectations. Micron Technology fell 4.1% for another of the biggest declines in the S&P 500 after forecasting a bigger loss for the summer than analysts had expected. This is despite the fact that the memory and storage company reported stronger than expected results for the last quarter. Micron also said it believes the bottom has passed for chip industry revenue and expects profit margins to improve. 7 Proven Strategies to Identify Potential Breakout Stocks and Boost Your Investment Portfolio 7 Proven Strategies to Identify Potential Breakout Stocks and Boost Your Investment Portfolio







