Stock market today: Global stocks are mostly higher after a strong rally in Wall St data

BANGKOK (AP) Stocks were mixed on Friday in Asia after strong data lifted benchmarks on Wall Street, while China reported a slowdown in factory activity in June due to lower government spending. consumption and export demand.

US futures were little changed and oil prices rose.

Adding to signs that an economic rebound after the end of virus checks is cooling, an official survey showed Chinese factory activity contracted for another month in June as export orders were decreasing.

The German DAX gained 0.3% to 15,997.34 and the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 0.5% to 7,347.98. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2% to 7,485.72. The future of the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% while that of the S&P 500 gained less than 0.1%.

China’s economy has revived after pandemic controls on travel and business activities ended in December. But this recovery has faded due to weak consumer spending in the country and weak demand for exports following interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe to calm inflation.

Going forward, political support will be essential to prevent a further deceleration in growth. Aside from a few token rate cuts, officials have so far been slow to announce meaningful stimulus, Capital Economics’ Julian Evans-Pritchard said in a commentary.

This expectation seemed to encourage investors.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.6% to 3,206.06 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.1% to 18,949.70. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 0.1% to 33,189.04.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% to 7,203.30, while the Kospi in Seoul rose 0.6% to 2,564.28. Shares fell in Taiwan but rose in Bangkok and Mumbai.

On Thursday, most stocks rose on Wall Street on the latest signs that the US economy remains stronger than expected.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% and is on track for its sixth winning week in the past seven. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite fell slightly less than 0.1%.

Yields jumped in the bond market after data showed the US economy grew at an annual rate of 2% in the first three months of the year, much stronger than the 1.3% rate previously estimated. Another report said fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, a sign that the labor market remains remarkably strong despite much higher interest rates intended to slow the overall economy.

This raises questions about whether a long-term recession is inevitable. And such resilience could cause the Federal Reserve to view the economy as strong enough to keep raising interest rates to bring down inflation.

The Fed has been raising rates at a breakneck pace since the start of last year. High rates slow inflation by dragging down the entire economy, and they have already hurt manufacturing and other industries while helping to cause three high-profile bankruptcies of the US banking system.

The Federal Reserve said late Wednesday that the nation’s 23 largest banks would be able to survive a severe recession in its latest stress test of the system. Failing the test would have prevented banks from paying dividends or buying back their own shares to send money to shareholders.

A stronger economy could also help banks earn more money from loans, although higher interest rates could put pressure on their balance sheets.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned on Thursday that the central bank may need to tighten regulation of the system after several banks collapsed when rising rates drove down the value of the bonds they bought and d other investments made when rates were ultra low.

Micron Technology fell 4.1% for another of the S&P 500’s biggest declines after forecasting a bigger summer loss than analysts expected after Beijing ordered Chinese companies not to use its products .

In other trading on Friday, the dollar rose to 144.80 Japanese yen from 144.77 yen. The Euro weakened to $1.0864 from $1.0867.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil added 22 cents to $70.08 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 30 cents on Thursday to $69.86 a barrel.

Brent crude oil, the international price standard, rose 37 cents to $74.88 a barrel.