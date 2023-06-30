Business
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies as it heads for a winning week, month and first half
NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street rallied again on Friday after reports suggested pressure on inflation may ease. The stock market is rolling towards the end of a winning week, month and first half.
The S&P 500 was up 0.9% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 193 points, or 0.6%, to 34,316 as of 9:45 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.3% higher.
The market rallied through 2023 in part because the economy was able to avoid a long-predicted recession. The labor market in particular has remained resilient despite high interest rates slowing the economy in hopes of lowering inflation. Not only that, Wall Street is hoping inflation cools enough for the Federal Reserve to halt its rate hikes soon.
A report on Friday showed that the inflation gauge the Fed prefers to use eased in May. He also said consumer spending growth slowed more than expected. If fewer dollars are chasing the purchases, that could further remove the pressure on inflation.
There’s a lot of noise around the edges, but tepid consumer growth and a declining inflation trend mean the end is near for rate hikes, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. .
The Fed has already raised rates by 5 percentage points from virtually zero at the start of last year. Wall Street traders have reduced their bets that the Fed could raise interest rates twice more this year, with the majority betting on just one more increase, according to data from the CME Group.
Bond market yields fell immediately after the release of economic data. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.84% from nearly 3.87% just before the reports were released. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.
The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, slipped to 4.87% from 4.90% just before the reports were released.
Easier interest rates help prices for all sorts of investments, from stocks to crypto. But technology and other high-growth stocks tend to be seen as some of the biggest winners, and they were helping to dominate the market.
Nvidia, for example, increased by 2.5%. It is part of a small group of stocks that have exploded higher this year amid a frenzy over artificial intelligence software. That’s up about 185% for the year so far.
Apple climbed 1.4% and could become the first US stock to end a day with a total market value of over $3 trillion.
On the losing side of Wall Street was Nike. It fell 2.4% after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for the last quarter, although its revenue beat forecasts.
All in all, the S&P 500 is heading for its sixth winning week in its last seven and potentially its best month since October. The index is up 15.6% in the first six months of the year, which is better than in 16 of the past 23 full years.
On foreign stock markets, indices rallied across Europe with the French CAC 40 up 1.4% and the German DAX up 1.3%.
In Asia, one of the world’s fastest growing stock markets this year paused after Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.1%. It still increased by 27.2% in the first six months of 2023.
Shares in Shanghai and South Korea rose 0.6%.
AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.
