$60 million grant program for communities to expand services to Michigan residents





Funding builds on Governor Whitmer’s “Make it in Michigan” strategy to win projects, invest in people and revitalize places Lansing, Mich.—The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity today announced the availability of up to $60 million in Community Center Grant program funds for Michigan municipalities and organizations to expand programming or work on capital projects. “Community centers are essential for thriving communities, and they provide places for Michiganders to gather, connect, learn and access resources,” said Governor Whitmer. “This funding for community centers across Michigan will help us achieve our ‘Make it in Michigan’ vision for economic development by revitalizing places to make them more attractive to live, work and invest. Let’s continue to work together to make every region of our state a place where everyone can look forward to a bright future. These grants build on Governor Whitmer’s “Make it in Michigan” strategy for winning projects, investing in people, and revitalizing places, with two types of grants available: Program Grants and Capital Project Grants. . Applicants can apply for both grants, but an organization’s total request cannot exceed $2.5 million. The deadline to apply is August 31. Capital Project Grant examples could include, but are not limited to, new construction, renovation of existing structures, purchase of land, purchase of equipment, purchase and installation of heating equipment and/or energy efficient cooling systems, installation of renewable energy systems, installation of weatherization, replacement of roof and windows and/or installation/update of recreation grounds. Community Center Program Grant examples could include but are not limited to mentoring, STEM education, environmental justice activities, renewable energy information, disaster preparedness, outdoor education, education before or after school, volunteer programs, youth volunteer efforts, job or labor training, recreational or athletic activities, senior citizen activities, veteran support activities, access to food, wraparound services, health services, behavioral services and licensed child care. The Michigan Community Service Commission will oversee the grant program, administering the two grant options made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act. “The variety of funding options allows communities to decide what local needs are and how to meet them,” said Ginna Holmes, executive director of the Michigan Community Service Commission. “Investing in Michigan’s neighborhoods will continue to improve the lives of residents across the state, ensuring that more Michiganders have an equal chance at prosperity.” Visit Michigan.gov/CommunityCenterGrants for more information and to apply.

