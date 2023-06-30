New HSR form will transform US merger review process





The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has proposed new Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act rules as well as a proposed new HSR form that would completely change the HSR process. The proposed form — which the FTC prepared in consultation with the US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Antitrust Division — will require parties to provide significantly more information and documentation than they currently do. The increased charges for filing parties, and particularly those selling overlapping products, would be substantial. The proposed rules would both extend the time it takes to prepare HSR filings from around a week to several weeks or more and change the initial 30-day review period to a much more intensive review. [1] PROPOSED IMPORTANT CHANGES Competition and overlaps. The new form would require parties to provide a competitive analysis of the transaction. The parties shall identify all areas in which they are actual or potential competitors, as well as existing and potential supply relationships. In cases where the parties are actual or potential competitors, or where supply relationships may exist, the parties will be required to provide a wealth of additional information, including customer contact information. Documents. Parties should submit documents from “deal leads”; draft 4(c) documents; normal course of business documents related to the transaction, including plans and periodic reports prepared within one year of filing; translations of non-English documents; and a flowchart describing the positions of the authors of these documents. Party Information. The parties shall identify the officers, directors and members of the board of directors who have held positions during the last two years (1) with the acquirer, (2) with any acquired entity and (3) in any third party entity. The proposed rules would also require the identification of all shareholders who own more than 5% of any entity within the acquirer. Additionally, if there is an industry overlap between the parties, the new filing would require both the buyer and the target to identify all business acquisitions that participate in that overlap dating back 10 years. Description of the transaction and the parties. The parties should explain the rationale for the transaction, key dates and closing conditions, and provide a flowchart of the transaction structure. Labor market information. Parties should provide information on their workforce to track potential impact on labor markets. The parties would also require filers to identify sanctions or findings of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, National Labor Relations Board, or Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Subsidies. Parties should identify any grant received from a foreign government. Document retention. The parties must certify that they have taken all measures to prevent the destruction of documents and identify all communication systems and storage systems for documents and data. KEY POINTS TO REMEMBER The increased burdens associated with the new filing would have timing and strategic implications for traders, including the following: Under the proposed rules, parties would need a term sheet or draft agreement setting out the main terms of the proposed transaction rather than just a letter of intent. It would no longer be possible to file little more than a non-binding letter of intent.

Today, most parties file their HSR documents 5-15 days after signing the transaction. The new filing will likely take much longer to prepare – it could turn the pre-filing period from a week or two to several weeks or even months.

It will be more difficult for parties that compete or have supply relationships to submit HSRs for transactions that they wish to keep confidential, as they will have to disclose customer contact information and must expect whether the DOJ or FTC contacts some or all of these customers.

Agencies will get a new way to block a transaction by arguing that the parties’ HSR deposits were deficient and therefore the HSR clock never started.

Parties will need to take much more care when preparing documents, even when it comes to drafts, as they will need to share those drafts with the HSR file. The new form will not become effective until after a 60-day posting and comment period which is currently set to end on August 28, 2023, although the FTC may extend the comment period thereafter. Nonetheless, businesses should start planning for the new form now if they expect to sign a deal in the coming months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morganlewis.com/pubs/2023/06/new-hsr-form-will-transform-the-us-merger-review-process The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos