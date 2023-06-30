UK and Netherlands confirm future amphibious relationship





The UK and the Netherlands will explore opportunities for a collaborative program to develop a future littoral strike platform.

The Royal Navy celebrates 50 years of the Joint Amphibious Force at Den Helder.

The United Kingdom and the Netherlands confirm their future cooperation within the Joint Amphibious Force. Signed by British Defense Minister James Cartlidge and Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren in Den Helder, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Joint Amphibious Force, the two nations also agreed to continue their collaboration on amphibious exercises and training in the future. Britain’s future Multi-Role Support Ships (MRSS) will be equipped with a sea-to-land strike capability, designed to operate in amphibious task forces known as littoral strike groups helping highly trained Marines deploy in crisis on a global scale, fully equipped with their vehicles, boats, planes and weapons. Today’s Statement of Intent will see partner nations working together to understand the respective common requirements and expected timelines for the UK MRSS and the Dutch landing pad, to help assess whether a program of collaborative procurement would be mutually beneficial. Defense Procurement Minister James Cartlidge said: To remain a truly global army, we must procure the right equipment at the right time for our armed forces. Future Multi-Role Support Ships will allow the Royal Marines to continue to deploy overseas fully equipped at short notice. We take great pride in working closely with our Dutch allies to assess future supply options, as well as building on the strong foundations of our 50-year partnership to enhance our collective preparedness. The Royal Navy’s amphibious flagship, HMS Albion, hosted events around the announcement, which included the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two nations. In a revitalization of the original 1973 Memorandum of Understanding, the UK and the Netherlands have agreed to develop the relationship between the two navies and maritime forces, continuing to work together in an interoperable forward- custody of NATO’s maritime response. The first Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, said: This year is particularly special to be in Den Helder alongside our Dutch friends, celebrating both Navy Days and the signing 50 years ago of an agreement that allowed our amphibious forces to train, to train and deploy together. This has resulted in our closest and most important amphibious relationship. I am delighted that our nations have today signed an agreement to deepen this through further exercises and training, but most importantly, to pursue the next generation of littoral attack ships, paving the way for the next 50 years of our cooperation. British and Dutch forces have worked together for over 50 years with the UN, NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force and, in today’s global climate, this strong relationship is more relevant than ever. Recently, the two countries announced a partnership with the United States and Denmark to provide high-priority air defense equipment to Ukraine, addressing its most pressing air defense needs as Russia continues its invasion. illegal.

