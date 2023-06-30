Mutual Fund Changes Investors Can Track in a Rising Stock Market

Stock markets are at an all-time high and commodities like gold are at their peak. Investments in mutual funds (MFs) show healthy performance. So how can investors make the most of such situations when equity markets are at an all-time high? Money experts suggest that investors can opt for a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) in mutual funds to earn profits.

Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SRP)

Most investors know how to invest through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). However, SWP is the complete opposite of SIP. A Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SRP) is a facility that allows an investor to withdraw money from an existing mutual fund at predetermined intervals. SWP helps investors create a steady stream of income from their investments.

As the markets have reached an all-time high, investors can opt for SWP in mutual funds to earn profits. Investors could use a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) in mutual funds to record profits given stretched valuations and record market values. With such a strategy, a certain amount can be withdrawn from the fund on a monthly basis, leaving the money invested and only withdrawing the gains,” said Vinit Khandare, CEO and Founder of MyFundBazaar.

It is better for those in need of cash as it allows access to cash when needed without having to worry.

Additionally, a SWP helps diversify the investment portfolio. This helps to create an additional source of income. For seniors, the SWP is the most effective way to get a regular source of income,” said Balwant Ja, tax and investment expert.

SIPs reduce your exposure to risk by investing at regular intervals. SWPs reduce your FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) of selling your investments while the market is rising. With SWPs, you sell some of your assets at regular intervals. This ensures that you make your profit reservation at regular intervals,” said Ajay Agarwal of Alpha Capital.

What do you do with the recovered money?

You can partially repay your loans (home, car or personal) OR make bank deposits. More adventurous investors could invest the money in medium-term debt funds and play on the interest rate cycle.

Ajay Agarwal suggested retail investors should exercise some caution as the markets are still expensive. We think the markets are expensive by about 15% and sell expensive not buy,” Agarwal said.

Updated: June 30, 2023, 2:43 PM IST

