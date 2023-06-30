Stock markets are dynamic and complex financial institutions that play a central role in the global economy. They serve as a platform for buying and selling company shares, allowing investors to participate in the growth of public companies. In this timeline, we explore the history of the stock market, identifying when and how key markets were founded as well as other significant events.

What is a stock market?

A stock market is an exchange where entities can buy and sell shares of publicly traded companies. While physical locations like Wall Street in New York or the Royal Exchange in London have become synonymous with the stock market, most traders buy and sell stocks online. In fact, some exchanges have closed their physical floors to fully opt into e-commerce, making the markets accessible to everyone.

Early origins of the stock market

Equity-like instruments date back to ancient Rome, where citizens purchased shares in public companies involved in multiple industries, such as construction and shipbuilding.

The concept of shares developed in medieval Europe with the emergence of joint-stock companies, allowing individuals to invest in expeditions and trading ventures. Traders and traders have devised multiple investment vehicles, including selling stocks and partnerships.

The first scholarship: 1602

The first official stock exchange was the Amsterdam Stock Exchange established in 1602. At first, only shares of the Dutch East India Company could be traded, making it the first public company in the world. Eventually more companies were added and the exchange introduced important features such as listing fees and regular trading hours. All of this would lay the groundwork for future stock markets.

Creation of the New York Stock Exchange: 1792

The first iteration of the New York Stock Exchange was founded in 1792 with the signing of the Buttonwood Tree Agreement. This document organized the trading of securities between 24 different brokers on Wall Street. The daily meeting to buy and sell securities would eventually become the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), now the largest stock exchange in the world.

Creation of the London Stock Exchange: 1801

When the Royal Stock Exchange was first opened in 1571 to facilitate the exchange of trade and valuable goods, stockbrokers were not permitted inside the building. Instead, these men facilitated securities transactions at nearby Jonathon’s Coffee House due to their rowdy and unruly nature. Stockbrokers were not allowed to do business at the Royal Exchange until it was rebuilt in 1669 after being destroyed by the Great Fire of London. In 1773 a more formal exchange was established at Sweeting’s Alley. It became the official location of the London Stock Exchange in 1801.

Establishment of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 1891

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange was first established as the Hong Kong Securities Dealers Association. It would not become known as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange until 1914. Since then, it has become one of the largest in the world, as the city also rose to prominence as a shipping port and popular business center.

Wall Street Crash of 1929

While many market panics occurred in the first century of major markets, the crash of 1929 was the largest to date and is generally considered the first full market crash.

A stock market crash is a sudden and unexpected collapse in prices that affects not just a few companies or sectors, but the entire economic market. The crash of 1929 came after a decade of great economic prosperity, which pushed prices to unsustainable levels. This was one of the main causes of the Great Depression which lasted until 1941.

Creation of NASDAQ: 1971

Based in New York, the NASDAQ is the most active stock exchange in the United States and the second in the world in terms of market capitalization. It was also the first electronic exchange.

The introduction of electronic trading on the NASDAQ has dramatically reduced bid-ask spreads, instantly making it a competitor to major exchanges like the NYSE and encouraging other exchanges to go electronic as well.

Black Monday: 1987

Black Monday was another severe stock market crash that saw major US stock markets lose up to 20% in value. Many economists view Black Monday as a price correction following a heavily inflated market, similar to the 1929 crash before the Roaring Twenties.

Other factors, such as a triple witchcraft the previous Friday and the mass panic leading to a run on the banks, caused an uncontrollable spiral of what could have been just a price correction.

Creation of the Shanghai Stock Exchange: 1990

Stock trading took place in mainland China as early as the 1860s, and several forms of stock exchanges were founded over the following decades. However, all stock exchanges were closed in 1949 after the People’s Republic of China came to power. Stocks and bonds were not traded again until the 1980s, and the current Shanghai Stock Exchange opened in December 1990.

Creation of the Euronext stock exchange: 2000

Euronext was born from the merger of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, the Brussels Stock Exchange and the Paris Stock Exchange. It was created to take advantage of the common European currency. It is now the fourth largest exchange by market capitalization behind the NYSE, NASDAQ and the Shanghai Stock Exchange in China.

Euronext operates in several member countries of the European Union, making it a very complex and heavily traded exchange.

Internet Bubble: 1999 – 2000

The dotcom bubble occurred after a surge in investment in new technologies failed to create the level of profit expected from new businesses. Internet-based businesses focus on the origin of the name.

Financial crisis: 2008

The financial crisis was another major stock market crash following a remarkable bull market that encouraged speculative investors to develop subprime mortgages – high-risk loans offered to future homeowners that led to massive defaults from the borrowers. The real estate market had overstretched these loans and then crashed when borrowers were unable to repay them.

Coronavirus crash: 2020

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has effectively shut down industries and significantly disrupted global trade. The sell-offs became so severe that several markets quickly suspended trading after falling more than 10% in a single day.

Additional Stock Market FAQs

Where were stocks first created?

As stock-like instruments emerged in ancient Rome and medieval Europe, the world’s first official stock exchange was established in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with a single publicly traded company: the Dutch Company of East Indies. The Amsterdam Stock Exchange played a crucial role in the development of modern stock markets and introduced key features that shaped the stock markets we know today.

What are stock market cycles?

Stock cycles are patterns of movement attributed to financial markets. Market cycles generally occur in four stages: accumulation, uptrend, distribution, and downtrend.

Accumulation : Accumulation describes when traders and investors take advantage of low prices to buy more stocks than they sell. While accumulation phases take place after downtrends when investors take advantage of low prices, they can also be triggered by external economic events that encourage buying.

Uptrend : The uptrend, also known as the uptrend, is the stable period following the accumulation phase when prices are steadily rising. When a stock market is in an uptrend, it is called a bull market.

Distribution : A distribution phase describes the turning point when sell orders begin to overtake buyers as stocks become overvalued

Downtrend : In a downtrend, prices fall in what is called a bear market. Downtrends occur naturally after a distribution phase triggered by high stock prices, but they can also be triggered by economic events that cause stock prices to fall even in the middle of an accumulation or uptrend phase.

What are stock indices?

Stock indices are portfolios of specific stocks used to track their performance independent of the broader stock market. Many indices are tracked as representations of larger stock markets. The UK 100 and UK 250 are indices made up of the 100 largest and next 250 largest companies on the London Stock Exchange.

Some indices are specific to certain industry sectors such as the US Tech 100, also known as the NASDAQ 100, which measures the performance of the 100 largest technology companies listed in the United States.