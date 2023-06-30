Another rally sends Wall Street up nearly 16% for the first half – KXAN Austin

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street launched another rally on Friday to cap off a winning week, month and first half after news suggested inflation pressure could ease.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% to its highest level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 285 points, or 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.4%.

The market made it through 2023 in part because the economy was able to defy many predictions for it to fall into recession, at least so far. The labor market in particular has remained resilient despite high interest rates slowing the economy in hopes of lowering inflation. This has helped corporate profits not fall as much as feared.

Just think back to the start of the year: there was more pessimism on both the economic and corporate fronts, said Lisa Erickson, head of the public markets group at US Bank Wealth Management. And we have just seen, on both fronts, an outperformance.

Not only that, Wall Street is hoping inflation cools enough for the Federal Reserve to halt its rate hikes soon. This would mean less additional pressure for the economy and financial markets.

A report on Friday showed that a measure of inflation the Fed prefers to use eased in May. He also said consumer spending growth slowed more than expected. If fewer dollars are chasing the purchases, that could further remove the pressure on inflation.

There’s a lot of noise around the edges, but tepid consumer growth and a declining inflation trend mean the end is near for rate hikes, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. .

The Fed has already raised rates by 5 percentage points, from virtually zero at the start of last year. Wall Street traders have cut bets that the Fed could raise interest rates twice more this year, with the majority betting that the fed funds rate will be just 0.25 percentage points higher at the end of 2023, if not all, according to data from CME Group.

Bond market yields fell after the release of economic data. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.82% from nearly 3.87% just before the reports were released. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, slipped to 4.88% from 4.90% just before the reports were released.

A separate report from the University of Michigan indicates that consumer sentiment is improving, but their inflation expectations are not rising. It could also make it easier for the Fed. The central bank said it wants to avoid a vicious cycle in which expectations of high inflation lead to behavior that only makes inflation worse.

Easier interest rates help prices for all kinds of investments. But technology and other high-growth stocks tend to be seen as some of the biggest winners, and they’ve helped dominate the market.

Nvidia rose 3.7%, for example. It is part of a small group of stocks that have exploded higher this year amid a frenzy over artificial intelligence software. That’s up 189.5% for the year so far.

Apple climbed 2.3% to become the first US stock to end a day with a total market value of over $3 trillion.

Cruise line operators also helped conduct the rally. Carnival topped all S&P 500 stocks with a 9.7% gain, while Norwegian Cruise Line climbed 4.2%. Travel stocks have recently been hot on expectations of strong demand as holidaymakers depart.

On the losing side of Wall Street was Nike. It fell 2.6% after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for the last quarter, although its revenue beat forecasts.

One of the criticisms of the stock market rally this year has been how much of it was driven by a handful of big tech stocks. Gains have widened a bit recently and the smallest stocks in the market are up 0.4%, according to the Russell 2000 Index.

Stocks are generally more expensive than they have been historically, relative to earnings, but they still look in the OK zone, US Bank’s Erickson said. She suggests that investors stick to a neutral approach, not to increase equities more than usual relative to bonds, but also not to give up on them.

In total, the S&P 500 rose 53.94 points to 4,450.38. The Dow gained 285.18 to 34,407.60 and the Nasdaq climbed 196.59 to 13,787.92.

The S&P 500 closed its sixth winning week in its past seven and its best month since October. The index’s gain of 15.9% in the first six months of the year is greater than it has been in 16 of the past 23 full years.

In overseas equity markets, one of the best stock markets in the world this year took a breather after Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.1%. It still increased by 27.2% in the first six months of 2023.

The US stock market will be open for half a day on Monday and closed on Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott, Elaine Kurtenbach and Alex Veiga contributed.