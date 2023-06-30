Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies were trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,155.29, up 242.12 points): Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 75 cents, or 1.02%, to $74.48 on the 16th.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,155.29, up 242.12 points): Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 75 cents, or 1.02%, to $74.48 on 16.3 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up 72 cents, or 1.36%, to $53.54 on 11.3 million shares. Toronto-Dominion Bank (The). (TSX: TD). Financial. Up 65 cents, or 0.80%, to $82.11 on 9.5 million shares. Bank of Nova Scotia (The). (TSX: BNS). Financial. Up 74 cents, or 1.13%, to $66.28 on 8.8 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 23 cents, or 0.60%, to $38.86 on 8.6 million shares. Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Financial. Up 15 cents, or 3.53%, to $4.40 on 6.5 million shares. Companies in the news: Hydro One Inc. (TSX:H). Utilities. Up 61 cents, or 1.64%, to $37.85. Hydro One Inc. says it has tentative settlements for two contracts with the Power Workers’ Union, which represents the company’s front-line workers. Details of the proposed settlements were not immediately available. The electric utility says the main agreement covers front-line staff, while the customer service operations collective agreement includes staff in customer-facing roles. Union members will vote on the tentative agreements by the end of July. Once ratified, the new contracts will run until September 30, 2025. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX:CF). Financial. Up eight cents, or 0.97%, to $8.35. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. says it is the subject of a regulatory investigation that could lead to it paying a “significant penalty”. In a securities filing, the company says the case stems from a review of its wholesale market making activities. More details were not disclosed. Canaccord said it expects the issue to be resolved and will not have a significant impact, but cautioned that the final resolution of the case is not known. Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Telecom. Down 11 cents, or 0.18%, at $60.44. Documents suggest the TTC thought Rogers Communications Inc. would build the Metro’s wireless network with rival carriers under a consortium model when it bought the Canadian operations of BAI Communications in April. Although Bell Canada and Telus Corp. both ardently advocated co-building the next 5G network through a consortium model similar to that of the Montreal metro system, rejecting a pay-per-access approach, Rogers did not publicly committed to neither model. A TTC briefing note shows the transit agency expected the company to invite other carriers “to join them in a consortium model, similar to how other transit systems in Canada are deployed”. The memo was sent to the City of Toronto’s TTC Board of Commissioners on April 10 ahead of Rogers’ announcement later that day regarding the acquisition of BAI’s Canadian arm. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on June 30, 2023. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coastreporter.net/the-mix/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-7222407 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos