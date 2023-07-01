Community organizations economic forecast file: 2023 update





In this report, the Congressional Budget Office assesses its two- and five-year economic forecasts and compares them to the administration’s and Blue boat consensus, an average of about 50 private sector forecasts. Variables examined. The CBO examines its forecasts for growth in output, the unemployment rate, inflation, interest rates, and wages and salaries. Quality Measures. The CBO focuses on four measures of forecast quality, mean error, mean absolute error, mean squared error, and two-thirds error spread that help the agency identify centering (this is ie the opposite of statistical bias), the accuracy and dispersion of its forecast errors. The quality of CBO forecasts. Most CBO forecasts of output growth, unemployment, and inflation have mean errors close to zero, but CBO estimates of interest rates and wage growth have averaged too high. Measured by mean squared error and mean absolute error, two-year forecasts are not, on the whole, more accurate than five-year forecasts. Comparison with other forecasts. The degree of centering varies by forecaster and variable. For example, CBO and the Blue boat Consensus tends to produce forecasts that are more focused on output growth, but less focused on interest rates than the Administration does. CBO forecasts tend to be more accurate than administration estimates and, for most variables, have the same or smaller two-thirds deviations. For all four quality measures, the predictions of the OBCs are roughly comparable to those of the Blue boat consensus. Sources of forecast errors. Not all forecasters anticipated certain key economic developments, leading to significant forecast errors. The main sources of these errors are turning points in the business cycle, changes in trends in labor productivity and crude oil prices, the downward trend in interest rates, the decline in labor income as a percentage of gross domestic product, data revisions and the coronavirus pandemic. Forecast uncertainty. In this report, the CBO uses past forecast errors to assess the uncertainty of its current forecasts. For example, using the root mean square error, the agency estimates that there is about a two-thirds chance that economic growth will average between 0.6% and 3.1% over the next five years. The central CBO estimate in February 2023 was 1.9%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbo.gov/publication/59078 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos