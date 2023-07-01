US Supreme Court rules in favor of arbitration, potentially changing legal strategies for wide range of cases

Special thanks to Ryan Chatoo, summer partner in Foley’s Miami office, for his contributions to this article.

On June 23, 2023, at Coinbase, Inc. vs. BielskiJudge Kavanaugh wrote the opinion of the United States Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision ruling that a district court must stay its proceedings in a case pending an appeals court decision on the question of whether this case is for arbitration or district court.

Abraham Bielski has filed a class action lawsuit against Coinbase on behalf of Coinbase users who claim Coinbase failed to replace money stolen from their user accounts. Coinbase decided to compel arbitration in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, arguing that all Coinbase user agreements contain arbitration clauses requiring that any dispute between the user and Coinbase be arbitrated. The High Court dismissed the request.

Coinbase filed an appeal with the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, challenging the dismissal of the motion by the district court. Although a party generally cannot appeal until final judgment at trial, Section 16(a) of the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) allows a party to appeal a refusal to a motion to compel pre-trial arbitration. Along with the appeal, Coinbase also decided to stay the District Court proceeding pending the Ninth Circuit’s decision. The district court also denied that motion, and the Ninth Circuit agreed, holding that appealing a denial of a motion to compel arbitration does not entitle a party to an automatic stay of court proceedings. district.

In disagreement with the Ninth Circuit, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the Ninth Circuit’s decision and ruled that appealing a denial of a motion to compel arbitration qualifies for an automatic stay of court proceedings district. Justice Kavanaugh relied on United States Supreme Court precedent set by Giggs v Provident Consumer Discount Co., which held that an appeal “deprives the district court of its control over the aspects of the case affected by the appeal.” Judge Kavanaugh further analogized two Seventh Circuit decisions to rely on and affirmatively conclude that appealing a denial of a motion to compel arbitration deprives the lower court of control of the entire case. for the duration of the call. In Bradford-Scott Data Corp. vs. Physician Computer Network, Judge Easterbrook wrote the opinion of the Seventh Circuit stating that if “the litigation can go forward in the district court, that is precisely what the court of appeals must decide”. In Apostol against Gallio, the Seventh Circuit ruled that it did not make sense for a trial to continue while an appeals court decides whether a case belongs to trial in the first place. So the Grigg The principle, Judge Kavanaugh concluded, deprives the district court of control of a case pending a decision by the appeals court on whether that case goes to arbitration instead of the district court.

Judge Kavanagh used several other sources of authority in his view. He said it is common practice for appellate courts to suspend district court proceedings pending a decision by the appellate court on whether a case falls under arbitration. Major treaties also agree that a district court must stay proceedings pending a decision on whether a case should be arbitrated. Further, allowing district courts to proceed pending a decision on the suitability of a case for arbitration defeats the purpose of arbitration. Arbitration allows parties to resolve disputes more cheaply, with less intrusive discovery, and in an overall more efficient manner than litigation. Even if the appellate court determines that a case belongs in arbitration, the benefits of arbitration are lost if the parties must prepare for a possible trial. In anticipation of an eventual trial, parties would have already spent time and money filing motions, attending hearings, finding out about the trial, and other steps in the costly trial preparation process.

Judge Jackson wrote a dissenting opinion, with Judge Kagan and Judge Sotomayor joining in full, and Judge Thomas joining in Parts II, III and IV of the dissent. Judge Jackson asserted that Congress did not impose an automatic stay provision in the FAA, and that there is no substantive legal principle mandating an automatic stay in this case. Additionally, she argued that Grigg The principle properly applied to this case would only prevent the district court from reconsidering the motion to compel arbitration pending appeal. Judge Jackson further asserted that the majority’s emphasis on protecting parties seeking arbitration harms both the public interest and the opposing party. For example, crucial evidence could be lost if discovery is delayed during a stay of district court proceedings. Finally, Judge Jackson argued that an automatic stay rule encourages defendants to appeal on a variety of issues and hopes that appeal will trigger a mandatory stay to slow litigation and force the plaintiff to settle.

Practitioners and litigants should take note of this view, which will have far-reaching implications in the tactics used by some to attempt to force litigation by filing a claim in court even when there is an arbitration provision on the point or potentially on point. Interestingly, it is worth watching closely whether arbitrators will also take a wait-and-see approach when a motion to compel is granted and such an order is appealed. After all, the reverse could also be true. If a claim is filed in court and a motion to compel arbitration of that action is successful, a party appealing the grant of the motion to compel may be forced to arbitrate an entire dispute that it does not has ever concluded or agreed to arbitrate.