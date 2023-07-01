Business
Stock market rally leaves bearish tipsters defensive or humiliated
As the trillion-dollar AI rally gathers pace, have mercy on the humans on Wall Street trying to figure out this gravity-defying market.
With the S&P 500 index posting an improbable 16% gain this year, being both bearish and fake makes life difficult for people paid to predict where stocks will go next. After being blindsided by the resilience of the US economy so far, humility is in order for sales pros who remain at loggerheads over what lies ahead.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc..s David Kostin expects stocks to continue to gain, whileMorgan StanleyMike Wilson andJPMorgan Chase & Co.s Marko Kolanovic warned investors to stay away. ATBank of America Corp., there is a disagreementunder the same roofwith Savita Subramanian emerging as one of the most optimistic voices in the market as her colleague Michael Hartnett puts it anew droparrived.
One thing is certain: the S&P 500 has already explodedaverage price target at the end of the year. Strategists currently expect the benchmark to end 2023 just below 4100, with Fridays at 4450.38 leaving it 8.5% above that figure. The last time the gauge traded above the consensus target like this was during the September 2020 pandemic craze, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
No wonder some stock analysts seem a bit defensive, hoping their predictions will be confirmed soon enough as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy bites. Others hurl words of humility at clients, expressing their temptation to push targets higher as the names of tech megacaps soar.
Those who do it largely right let off steam, calling on naysayers to be too smart for their own good.
Bears Make You Smart But Bulls Make You Money, SaysBMO Capital Markets Brian Belski, who recently raised his year-end target to 4,550 from 4,300.
Narrow leadership, recession risk and downward earnings revisions are some of the top concerns voiced by skeptics. Moreover, in the second half of the year, something major could break in the markets, or in the consumption and investment cycle, justifying those who are currently cautious about risky assets. Yet, at least for now, the market continues to rise and the data suggests the economy can avoid a recession.
I’m definitely one of the investors who didn’t see it coming and didn’t even initially expect it to last or go this far, said Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFis. People who were cautious kind of look at the market and say, did I miss something?
ATCitigroup Inc.., Scott Chronert points to a lack of concrete support for the earnings review in deciding not to raise its target.
As appealing as it may be to follow the tape and push our year-end target higher, we just don’t see the fundamental rationale for it, he said.
In these weird post-pandemic times where the economic and market cycle upends conventional wisdom, bears that looked like geniuses one quarter are likely to look like cranks the next. Meanwhile, those who gained fame betting on the tech boom are more than a little paranoid that their bullish outlook will look seething if things go wrong.
More generally, when it comes to stock calls, there are four quadrants: bullish, bearish, true and false, according to Adam Parker, former chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.
The worst quadrant to be in when working at one of these companies is bearish and misguided because you haven’t really activated your upside capture for clients, said Parker, who now runs Trivariate Research. I’ve been there and lived in all four quadrants, it’s a tough place to live.
Piper Sandlers Michael Kantrowitz feels the heat. He still sees the S&P 500 plunging to 3,225 by the end of this year, the market’s darkest target. He has no intention of changing his outlook, just yet. In his view, recent upward revisions to strategists’ targets resemble the continuation of momentum in 2000 and 2007, when he says sellers pushed investors past a proverbial bus.
On another side,Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.s John Stoltzfus is seeing better days. At one point last year, he predicted the S&P 500 would end 2022 at 5,330. It closed at 3,839.5. This year, he entered with a target of 4,400 and he plans to raise it pending further data on inflation and jobs after the Fed skipped a rate hike in June.
When the market bottomed out in October, what we think happened at that time was that a lot of the negative projection that had been emitted by the bears in 2022 basically took anything that was wrong or uncertain and projected it into infinity, he said. This happens in bear markets.
Meanwhile, Parker says it makes more sense to be cautious than seven months ago, given the growing stretch in US equities and deteriorating credit. But suddenly changing perspective risks undermining the credibility of a strategic framework.
I just don’t think you ever want to be a permanent, he said. Because the data changes, and I think you have to react and absorb the new data and incorporate it into your thesis.
With help from Matt Turner, Mark Tannenbaum and Jess Menton
