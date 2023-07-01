Business
Cannabis company TerrAscend draws kudos from analysts with Toronto Stock Exchange listing next week
By Steve Gelsi
Cannabis company based in Ontario and operating in the United States considers that the exchange movement could attract new investors
On Friday, TerrAscend Corp. capped its first-half share price gain of around 64% with an upgrade from one analyst and upbeat comments from another as the company next week becomes the first cannabis company operating in the United States to trade on a major stock exchange.
TerraAscend will begin trading on Tuesday, the July 4 holiday in the United States, on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSND”.
The stock rose 2.8% in over-the-counter trading on Friday.
“We believe this has the potential to provide significant valuation support, primarily through greater institutional access, but also a broader retail investor base,” Jefferies analyst Own Bennett said in a research note on Friday.
For now, U.S. plant-related cannabis companies trade on the OTC bulletin board or the Canadian Securities Exchange, but none have listed on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq, as cannabis remains a Schedule I controlled substance under US federal regulations. law.
Also Read: Customer Donations at Cannabis Stores Can Help Fund a New Super PAC Called Legalize America
TerrAscend, headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., said June 21 that it had received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for listing. On Thursday, the company announced that its first day of trading on the TSX would be July 4.
Current owners of TerrAscend shares do not need to take any action upon the transfer of listing to the TSX.
TerrAscend executive chairman Jason Wild said in a prepared statement that listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange makes the company independent of necessary U.S. regulatory reform. “The American cannabis industry is an economic, job and well-being engine that has been forced to endure onerous federal treatment in an uncertain and unfair regulatory environment,” Wild said.
Craig-Hallum Capital Group analyst Eric Des Lauriers on Friday upgraded TerrAscend to long-hold buying and said the company offers “one of the strongest near-term growth prospects thanks to its exposure to high-growth markets,” including New Jersey and Maryland, and exclusive rights to the Cookies brand for indoor produce in New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Adult cannabis sales in Maryland kick off Saturday.
Des Lauriers said a series of successful capital-raising deals over the past few weeks “not only alleviate short-term balance sheet concerns, but also vindicate [TerrAscend’s] premium valuation, in our view.”
Jefferies analyst Bennett said TerrAscend “essentially registers a legal holding company that owns non-voting shares in US assets, thereby protecting US assets.”
“Cannabis multiples in the United States are depressed not because of fundamentals, which remain attractive, but because of the current, and related, federal illegality of the exchanges they trade on,” Bennett said. “This severely restricts institutional access for several reasons. First, many are unable or unwilling to invest due to the current legal status and fear of federal lawsuits or even reputational damage. Second, even though the legal status was not an issue for some institutions, many of which still cannot because current exchanges do not provide sufficient liquidity.”
Shares of TerrAscend have defied a drop in cannabis stocks this year.
AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is down 20.3% in 2023 while TerrAscend stock is up 63.7%.
See: Cannabis store Union Square Travel Agency partners with Doobie Delivery to bring pre-ordered pot to your doorstep
On May 11, TerrAscend said its first-quarter loss widened to $19.2 million from a net loss of $13.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenue of $69.4 million increased 42.8% from the prior year quarter and 0.6% from the prior quarter.
TerrAscend operates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California, with retail operations in Canada. The company operates the Apothecarium and Gage dispensaries, as well as cultivation, processing and manufacturing facilities in its primary markets.
Founded in 2017 with investments from Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.T) and JW Asset Management, it refocused on the US market in 2018 from its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario. At last check, it employed about 1,200 people and ran 34 clinics.
Read more: TerrAscend Eyes More M&As After Gage Acquisition Closes
-Steve Gelsi
