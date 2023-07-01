Wall St ends strong quarter with broad rally, dollar plunges as inflation cools

[1/3] Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 5, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) – Wall Street closed sharply higher and the dollar fell on Friday as investors closed the books on a strong quarter as data showed progress in the Federal Reserve’s efforts to rein in the global economy. ‘inflation.

All three major U.S. stock indexes surged, posting weekly, monthly and quarterly gains.

“It’s a nice icing on the cake at the end of a great quarter and an even better start to 2023,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha. “It was one of the best starts to the year ever for the Nasdaq and large-cap tech companies, but let’s not forget that they were the hardest hit group in the vicious bear market of 2022. .”

In the first half of 2023, the S&P 500 rose 15.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rode the wave of artificial intelligence, jumping 31.8%, its best performance in four decades.

The Nasdaq 100 (.NDX) recorded its biggest first-half gain on record, jumping 38.8%.

The Dow has gained 3.8% since the start of the year.

“The market continued to climb a wall of worry fueled by optimism surrounding AI, which represents a new engine of growth in a leading growth sector,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

The Commerce Department’s personal consumption expenditure (PCE) report showed weaker-than-expected inflation in May, while consumer spending slowed sharply, providing further evidence that the Fed’s barrage of rate hikes produces the desired effect.

“We think the Fed will raise rates in July because they told us that’s what they want to do, but they also remind us that they are data driven,” Stovall added. “If the data continues to show a slowdown, then I think the Fed will decide to end its rate hike program after this next meeting.”

Inflation

Financial markets are pricing in an 84% chance that the Federal Open Market Committee will implement another 25 basis point rate hike at the end of its July policy meeting, CME’s FedWatch tool showed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 285.18 points, or 0.84%, to 34,407.6; the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 53.94 points, or 1.23%, to 4,450.38; and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 196.59 points, or 1.45%, to 13,787.92.

European stocks closed higher, posting a 0.9% gain for the quarter, as fading post-COVID recovery hopes in China and lingering concerns over restrictive central bank policies dampened a rally in stocks. actions that began earlier in the year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 1.16% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 1.04%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.31%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed up 0.27%, while the Japanese Nikkei (.N225) lost 0.14%.

The greenback lost ground against a basket of global currencies, posting two consecutive days of gains after the strong PCE report fueled optimism that the Fed is nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

The dollar index (.DXY) fell 0.42%, with the euro up 0.41% at $1.0908.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.33% against the greenback to 144.30 to the dollar, while the pound last traded at $1.2699, up 0.69% on the day.

US Treasury yields softened on weaker than expected consumer spending data.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 9/32 to 3.821%, down from 3.854% Thursday night.

The 30-year bond last rose 34/32 to 3.8505%, down from 3.912% Thursday night.

Crude prices stabilized higher but posted their fourth consecutive quarterly loss as investors worried about a drop in demand.

U.S. crude rose 1.12% to settle at $70.64 a barrel, while Brent crude stood at $74.90 a barrel, up 0.75% on the day.

Gold prices rose in opposition to the weaker dollar, posting their first quarterly decline in three.

Spot gold added 0.6% to $1,918.96 an ounce.

Reporting by Stephen Culp Additional reporting by Huw Jones in London Editing by Richard Chang and Rosalba O’Brien

