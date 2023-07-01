HDFC Bank HDFC merger: What this twin merger means for the Indian stock market explained in five points

HDFC Merger HDFC Bank: Following the reverse merger, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd. will merge with its subsidiary HDFC Bank on July 1, 2023, i.e. today. The respective boards of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank approved the merger proposal on Friday. This means that HDFC would cease to exist from today. In the latest exchange filing, the two entities informed the Indian stock exchanges in this regard. Thus, the HDFC Ltd trading window will remain closed from Monday next week and it will remain closed until the HDFC Bank HDFC merger record date, which is set for July 13, 2023.

HDFC Ltd informed the Indian exchanges of the merger of the HDFC twins citing: “Following our earlier announcement made today, in which we advised that Saturday 1st July 2023 would be the effective date of the program and the setting of various record dates, we also wish to advise that the trading window for the Company’s securities would be closed as of Saturday July 1, 2023 and will remain closed until the record date, i.e. until Thursday July 13 2023 (to determine the shareholders of the Company who will be issued and allotted the shares of HDFC Bank), for all employees, designated employees and directors of the Company, including their immediate relatives, under the SEBI Regulations (Prohibition of Misdemeanors ‘insiders), 2015.

To understand the impact of the HDFC Bank HDFC merger on the Indian stock market, here we list the top 5 outcomes:

1]Change in market capitalization: According to information available on the official BSE website, HDFC Bank’s stock price ended Friday with a market capitalization of 9 51,584.36 crore while HDFC Ltd share price ended with a market capitalization of 5,22,368.64 crore on the last session of the past week. This means that after the merger, the common market capitalization of HDFC Bank will be 14,73,953 crore which is larger than the market capitalization of Tata Consultancy Services or TCS of 12,07,669.91 crore. Thus, after the merger, HDFC Bank will become the second most valuable Indian company by market capitalization after Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL. RIL will continue to dominate the Indian stock market with its current market capital of 17,25,704.60 crore. However, after the merger, HDFC Bank would be a close number two in terms of market capitalization.

2]Weight in Clever hint: After the merger of HDFC Bank HDFC, the relative weight of HDFC Bank would be around 15%, as in the current scenario, HDFC Bank contributes 9.23% and HDFC contributes 6.16% to Nifty, together they contribute 15.39% to Nifty. Thus, Reliance Industries would no longer remain the most dominant Nifty stock after the merger, as it has a weight percentage of around 10%.

3]Fourth World Bank: Merger of HDFC Bank HDFC would create the fourth largest bank in the world after JP Morgan Chase & Co, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) and Bank of America Corp.

4]HDFC Bank HDFC Merge Rate: After the agreement takes effect from today, HDFC Bank will be fully owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC Ltd will own 41% of HDFC Bank. Each HDFC shareholder will receive 42 HDFC Bank shares for every 25 shares held.

5]HDFC Bank Subsidiaries: After the merger, HDFC Securities, HDFC AMC, HDFC Ergo GIC, HDFC Capital Advisors and HDFC Life Insurance would become one of the main subsidiaries of HDFC Bank. Thus, a significant development in one of these companies may result in a change in the price of shares of HDFC Bank after the merger.

Updated: Jul 01, 2023 12:42 PM IST

