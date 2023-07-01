Wall Street rallies; Nasdaq crosses 40-year milestone, Apple weighs $3 trillion

Apple exceeds market capitalization by $3 billion

The Nasdaq composite has the biggest gain in the first half since 1983,

The Nasdaq 100 posts a record rise in the first half

PCE index up 3.8% in May from 4.3% in April

Indices up: Dow 0.84%, S&P 1.23%, Nasdaq 1.45%

June 30 (Reuters) – All three major Wall Street indexes rose solidly on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq posting its biggest first-half gain in 40 years as inflation showed signs of slowing while Apple closed with a market valuation of $3 trillion for the first time.

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) crossed the $3 trillion mark for the first time since January 2022, adding 2.3% to close at $193.97 after hitting a record high of $194.48. It was boosted by growing appetite for growth stocks in general as well as bets that the iPhone maker will succeed in new markets.

Investors perked up for the last day of the second quarter on signs of slowing US inflation following closely watched measures by the Federal Reserve.

A Commerce Department report showed the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index rose 3.8% from 4.3% in April. Excluding volatile food and energy, the core PCE index gained 0.3%, versus 0.4% the previous month.

The data fueled hopes that the Fed could be nearing the end of its rate hike cycle. That has contributed to lower Treasury yields in response to cooling inflation, said Burns McKinney, portfolio manager at NFJ Investment Group in Dallas, Texas.

“Everything goes up because you see the economy cooling down, but not that much. The Fed might have a better chance than we thought of threading the needle and cooling inflation without killing the economy in the process. “, McKinney said.

The portfolio manager said he still doesn’t believe the Fed can dampen inflation without causing a recession, but “the odds are increasing.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 285.18 points, or 0.84%, to 34,407.6, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 53.94 points, or 1.23%, to 4,450.38 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 196.59 points, or 1.45%, to 13,787.92.

The Nasdaq posted its best first-half performance in 40 years with a gain of more than 31%. The Nasdaq 100 Index (.NDX) of major tech stocks posted its biggest first-half gain on record, adding about 39%.

Reuters Charts

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 29, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The S&P 500 Growth Index (.IGX) rose 1.4% on Friday. The biggest increases in the S&P 500 behind Apple were other investor favorites such as Microsoft (MSFT.O), Nvidia (NVDA.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Meta Platforms (META.O). These added between 1.6% and 3.6%, extending meteoric rallies fueled by strong earnings and buzz around artificial intelligence.

All 11 major industry sectors in the S&P 500 advanced, with technology (.SLRCT) leading the charge, up 1.8%. Real Estate (.SPLRCR) was the weakest, up 0.5%.

For the week, the S&P 500 added 2.35% while the Nasdaq added 2.20% and the Dow Jones climbed 2.02%. For the quarter, the S&P 500 gained 8.3% while the Nasdaq climbed 12.8% and the Dow Jones 3.4%.

Small-cap stocks also caught the eye, with the Russell 2000 Index (.RUT) closing up 0.4% on its fifth straight day of gains, its longest winning streak in the five sessions ending the 3 of March.

Still, traders had been pricing in an 84.3% chance of the Fed raising rates by 25 basis points to 5.25%-5.50% at its July meeting, according to CMEGroup’s Fedwatch tool, in slight drop from Thursday’s 89.3%.

Hawkish remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and strong economic data earlier this week spurred bets that the Fed would continue to raise rates, but stock markets were reassured by signs of strength in the US economy as inflation cooled.

The CBOE Market Volatility Index (.VIX), Wall Street’s gauge of fear, closed 0.05 points higher at 13.59 after earlier slipping to a one-week low of 12 .96 points.

Among individual stocks, Nike Inc (NKE.N) fell 2.6% after forecasting first-quarter earnings below Wall Street expectations.

Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL.N) jumped 9.7% after Jefferies upgraded the cruise operator’s shares to “buy” from “hold”.

On US exchanges, 10.36 billion shares changed hands compared to the moving average of 11.29 billion for the past 20 sessions.

Reporting by Sinad Carew in New York, Sruthi Shankar, Johann M Cherian and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and David Gregorio

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.