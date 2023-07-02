Investors are pouring money into this modified S&P 500 stock strategy

By Philippe van Doorn

The benchmark S&P 500 has become less diversified with the success of the biggest tech companies.

Investors like index funds because of their low expenses and their tendency to perform well compared to actively managed funds over long periods of time. But success can increase concentration risk, even when a fund has the magic number “500” in its name.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was established in 1993. It was the first exchange-traded fund to track the benchmark S&P 500 index. It now has $412.5 billion in assets under management. It attempts to mirror the performance of the index by holding all 500 stocks with the same market cap weighting. This means that SPY’s top five holdings (Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and two classes of common stock of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL (GOOGL)) make up 24% of the portfolio, according to data provided by FactSet.The top 10 holdings (again with two classes of Alphabet shares, for a total of 11 stocks) make up 31.6% of SPY.

According to Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, this concentration for the top 10 S&P 500 companies is higher than “25% during the tech bubble of 1999-2000 and an average of 20% over the past 35 years. “. .”

“This means that the money deployed in the market-cap-weighted S&P 500 is increasingly a bet on the health of just a few companies — with the fundamentals of the other 490 having less weight,” he said. – she writes on May 24.

And now, according to Nick Kalivas, head of factor and commodity strategy for ETFs and indices at Invesco, “people are thinking about narrow leadership.”

It turns out that over the past five weeks, from the May 19 close to the June 28 close, $4.8 billion in new money poured into the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP ). This represented 14.9% of the fund’s assets under management on May 19. Here’s how those numbers compare to entries from SPY and the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG), which, like SPY, is capitalization-weighted:

ETF Ticker Assets under management as of Friday, May 19 Inflow from Monday, May 22, through June 28 % inflow Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP $32,480,421,749 $4,825,387,940 14.9% SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY $389,534,572,289 $6,838,880,322 1.8% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPLG $17,132,956,509 $697,108,118 4.1% Source: FactSet

We included SPLG with SPY because SPLG is a newer fund (launched November 2005) with lower annual expenses of only 0.03% of assets under management. This and other technical differences with SPY are intended to help it track the S&P 500 even better than SPY. SPY’s expense ratio is 0.095%. The RSP expense ratio is 0.20%.

Money inflows into the chart are actual “new money” entering ETFs, causing new stocks to be created. Entries do not reflect stock price changes within the portfolios.

Conversely, when there is a sufficiently high net inflow or outflow from an ETF, it will buy back shares to keep its stock price close to its net asset value (NAV). (For any mutual fund or ETF, net asset value is the value of a fund’s investments at market close divided by the number of shares. ETF managers aim to maintain the price of publicly traded stocks as close to net asset value as possible.)

During an interview, Kalivas pointed out that the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF was “15% underweight” in the information technology sector compared to the capitalization-weighted index, and 4.5% underweight in communication services, the sector that includes Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) (SPY’s seventh largest holding company).

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF is 7% overweight in the industrials sector, relative to the cap-weighted index, Kalivas said, adding that RSP is 3.5% overweight in real estate, 3% overweight on materials and utilities, 1.7% overweight on financials, with the other sectors “a wash”.

Here is a 20-year chart comparing total returns, dividends reinvested, for the equal weight S&P 500 ETF Invesco and the SPY:

It’s a feather in the cap for the equally-weighted approach, but it underperformed the cap-weighted approach’s total returns for several long stretches through Wednesday:

ETF or index Ticker 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years 15 Years 20 Years Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP 57% 59% 184% 350% 610% SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY 52% 75% 227% 359% 556% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPLG 53% 76% 227% 358% N/A S&P 500 SPX 53% 76% 230% 363% 566% Source: FactSet

Kalivas said the equally-weighted approach “tends to be more volatile” than the capitalization-weighted approach due to greater exposure to smaller companies. But you can see above that despite this year’s tech rally, the equal-weighted approach has been on top for three years. Indeed, the RSP fell 11.6% in 2022, while the S&P 500 fell 18.1%, with its tech sector dropping 28.2% (all with dividends reinvested).

Kalivas added that “when investors want basic anchor exposure, they realize that weighting equals the fact” and that they “probably have something else that is focused on growth.”

He also said that RSP’s periodic rebalancing to an equal weight has helped fuel its 20-year performance, which beats the index because the fund “needs to sell high and buy low”.

“This is especially important in such a narrow market rally, where few stocks are generating the majority of returns, creating significant outperformance between the capitalization-weighted S&P 500 and the equally-weighted S&P 500.”

Philippe Van Doorn

