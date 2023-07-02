What recession? Why Stocks Are Rising Despite Warnings of Doom and Gloom

It’s been a hell of a year so far. Three regional banks collapsed, the United States nearly defaulted on debt for the first time in history, and the Federal Reserve continued to aggressively raise interest rates.

But despite all this, the stock market surged in the first half of the year. Which give?

A lot has to do with the economy.

Despite widespread expectations that the United States could be heading into a recession this year, the economy has turned out to be much stronger than many on Wall Street had expected.

There are also other reasons. Artificial intelligence has helped elevate the technology sector, for example.

All of this combined means that all three major indices ended the first six months of the year in a bull market, meaning they are up more than 20% from their most recent lows.

But all is not as rosy as the numbers seem to show and there is a lot of uncertainty about the way forward.

Here’s a look at where the markets are and what might be in store for the rest of the year.

Why Stock Markets Have Gained So Much

There has been a remarkable shift in sentiment since the start of the year.

In January, economists and policymakers warned of a potential slowdown, which made investors extremely conservative, according to Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equities and quantitative strategy at Bank of America.

“We spent almost a year worrying about this recession and then worrying about all these potential calendar events, like the debt ceiling,” she says. “And during this period, investors have become increasingly cautious.”

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images People line up outside the closed Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California on March 10. The bank’s collapse triggered a period of intense volatility in the markets. Although fears of a banking crisis have subsided, investors are still worried about the health of smaller and regional lenders.

They avoided risky bets and avoided cyclical companies whose performance tends to correlate with economic booms and busts.

But the economy baffled many forecasters by proving stronger than expected, helping markets weather tough events like the turmoil that enveloped the banking sector with the collapse of lenders such as Silicon Valley Bank.

What made the economy so resilient? There are a number of factors. The labor market remained strong, despite some high-profile layoffs. The construction sector has advanced, while other companies in areas like retail have been reluctant to lay off workers for fear of being able to rehire them.

And consumers have continued to spend despite high inflation, splurging on trips and dining out, while cutting back on other spending.

It’s not just the US economy, but other countries have also done better than expected, helped in part by lower energy prices and the easing of pandemic restrictions in China.

“Perhaps the biggest surprise of the past six months is that we’ve actually seen a pretty strong pick-up in global growth,” said Paul Mielczarski, head of global macro strategy at Brandywine Global Investment Management, an investment firm. investment shop.

But all is not rosy

Despite the strong market gains, there is one troubling detail: the stock market gains have not been widespread.

It’s usually a sign that makes Wall Street think.

In fact, much of the recent rally in the markets can be attributed to the AI ​​craze following the launch of ChatGPT.

This has led to an increase in shares of companies with AI-related businesses, including chipmakers Nvidia, AMD and Qualcomm.

But as the dot-com collapse of the early 2000s showed, it can leave the broader market vulnerable if that enthusiasm for AI suddenly reverses.

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas January 7, 2018. The chipmaker was one of the big winners in the AI ​​stock rally seen in the first half of This year.

This week after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration was considering new restrictions on the export to China of chips used for AI, the shares of these companies suffered.

For investors to become more confident, the gains seen in AI will need to spread to other types of businesses, which would further reflect broader optimism about the overall market outlook.

Bank of America’s Subramanian is optimistic that could start to happen in the second half of this year.

“We could see big gains in the broader market outside of those big tech names,” says Subramanian.

Subramanian attributes his optimism to the hope that any recession could prove relatively mild, which could improve the outlook for other sectors that have not gained as much as technology.

But there are still lingering concerns about banks

In the middle of the year, there are also fears that the banking turmoil will resurface.

After the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank, many customers of smaller regional banks shifted their money to larger institutions.

Many of these lenders also lost deposits which are, of course, essential to a bank’s business for higher yielding investments, such as money market funds.

Recently, these cash outflows from small lenders have leveled off. But analysts are watching closely for signs of further distress, and Wall Street will have a better idea of ​​where these banks are when lenders report their latest earnings from this month.

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill June 21. The Fed has indicated that it will have to keep raising interest rates to bring inflation down.

They also pay attention to another consequence of this collapse.

Credit conditions have tightened since then, meaning banks are becoming more cautious in lending to consumers and businesses.

If this continues, it could have an impact on economic growth.

Additionally, banks are always vulnerable to high interest rates as they can erode the value of the large bond portfolios that many lenders hold.

And other challenges await us

Despite the gains, some of the major trends in the economy have not necessarily changed.

Inflation has come down but remains stubbornly high, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will have to keep raising interest rates. This means borrowing costs across the economy will continue to rise, so mortgages and loans will continue to get more expensive.

It takes a while for higher rates to trickle down to the economy, so while recession fears have eased somewhat, they have not completely dissipated.

“We are still going through the most aggressive monetary tightening cycle since the early 1980s,” says Mielczarski of Brandywine Global. “And I think we’ll only really see the full impact of this tightening cycle over the next 12 to 18 months.”

Therefore, the economy could very well avoid a recession this year, but there is still the possibility of a slowdown in 2024, which would mean that much of the gains in equities could still be reversed.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.