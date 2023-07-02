Sensex and Nifty hit new highs on FII inflows and global signals





Domestic stock markets rose more than 1% to end at record highs on Friday, helped by robust inflows from foreign investors, positive global data and progress in the monsoon. The BSE Sensex jumped 803 points, or 1.26%, to close at a record high of 64,718.56. The wider Nifty gained 216.95 points, or 1.14%, to hit a new high of 19,189.05. Over the past week, Sensex has risen over 1,700 points. The lack of global support had prevented Indian indices from continuing their earlier highs, despite the presence of a resilient domestic macro backdrop. With positive surprises boosting global market momentum and advancing southwest monsoon, the domestic market managed to reach new heights with renewed strength, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. . Investor confidence was boosted by an upward revision to US GDP in the first quarter and a surprise drop in jobless claims. The US GDP growth estimate for the first three months of 2023 has been revised to 2% from an earlier estimate of 1.3%. The bullish momentum in the domestic market was supported by strong FII inflows and a narrowing current account deficit. On June 30, foreign investors net bought Rs 6,397.13 crore worth of shares domestically, according to provisional BSE data. In the first quarter of the current financial year, FIIs injected more than Rs 102,617 crore into the equity market, according to data from National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL). The country’s current account (CAD) deficit, the difference between exports and imports of goods and services, narrowed to $1.3 billion, or 0.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), in in the January-March quarter of FY2023, up from $16.8 billion, or 2 percent of GDP in the prior quarter. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the CAD was $13.4 billion, or 1.6% of GDP. All sectors ended in the green, with the exception of metals. Auto, IT, PSU Bank and Pharma were the favorites. Among the Nifty 50 companies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma and Hero Motocorp Ltd emerged as the top performers. Adani Ports, Grasim, Apollo Hospitals, HDFC Life and Adani Enterprises were the main market losers. BankNifty rose 419.55 points, or 0.95%, to close at a new all-time high of 44,747.35. We expect the bullish trend in Indian equities to continue in the near term. Next week, the market will take inspiration from economic data that will be released locally and globally, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Investors will also watch the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for insight into the future direction of U.S. central banks, he said. The automotive sector is expected to be in the spotlight as companies release monthly sales data.

