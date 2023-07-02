What the stock market says about when to expect a recession

A version of this story first appeared in the CNN Business Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber ? You can register here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking on the same link.



new York

CNN

—



Economists, investors and the Federal Reserve have been sounding the alarm for months that a recession could come later this year. But a growing chorus of pundits believe a downturn may not occur until early next year.

Here are some of those recent calls:

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told CNN on Tuesday that he believes the U.S. economy could tip into a recession early next year, rather than this year as he had originally expected.

Vanguard economists wrote in their mid-year outlook that they saw a high likelihood of a recession, and the odds have increased that it could be delayed from 2023 to 2024.

JPMorgan Chase economists said in a note last week that there could be a synchronized global slowdown in 2024.

Delaying recession forecasts is nothing new. Investors and economists predicted last year that the United States could enter a recession in early 2023, after the Fed launched its aggressive campaign of raising interest rates to tame inflation. While the economy has proven more resilient than expected and the US has so far avoided recession, the case for a recession in 2023 has crumbled. So the bets started to move further.

We’re kicking the recession kicking, said David Grecsek, managing director of investment strategy and research at wealth management firm Aspiriant. You have to recognize this boy, we keep kicking this box, doesn’t that just mean there won’t be a recession?

Part of the reason it’s so difficult to pinpoint exactly when a recession might start is that there’s a lag between Fed rate hikes and when they start to impact the economy.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month that Fed rate hikes would take a year and change to do their thing. way through the economy. Given that it has been over a year since the Fed began its rate hike cycle last March, this means in theory that rate hikes could fully seize soon.

If the economy stays strong in the third quarter, a recession might not even happen, Grecsek says.

However, we were still a long way from that at this point, he said.

What do the markets suggest about the likelihood of a recession? It depends where you look.

The stock market, which entered bull territory just a few weeks ago, has shown few signs this year that the economy may be heading for a slowdown.

Small cap stocks, which are domestic economic indicators because of their exposure to financial companies and largely US income sources, has joined the narrow rally in recent weeks. The Russell 2000 index, which tracks the performance of small caps, was up 6.8% over the year.

This suggests that investors’ risk appetite is growing as the breadth of the market widens even as mega-cap stocks continue to dominate the rally.

Another positive sign: the S&P 500 indices for the consumer discretionary sector rose more than 30% for the year, supported by strong economic data that suggests that Americans continue to spend vigorously.

And money market funds recorded outflows for the week ended June 14 for the first time since April, according to the Investment Company Institute. The outings continued the following week.

This is another sign that Wall Street is starting to feel better about the economy, because that suggests investors are pulling cash out of classically safe money market funds and starting to invest them in the stock market, says Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management.

Yet the bond market tells a different story: The New York Federal Reserve’s Recession Probability Model calculates the probability that the United States will enter a recession over the next 12 months by tracking the spread of Treasury yields to 3 months and 10 years. The model shows a roughly 71% chance that the economy will slip into a recession by May 2024. This is the highest reading since 1982.

The yield curves for two-year and ten-year Treasury bills also remain inverted, a phenomenon that has preceded the 10 U.S. recessions since 1955, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

So what does all this mean? There is no consensus on Wall Street about what the future of the economy holds, says Tim Courtney, chief investment officer at Exencial Wealth Advisors.

That’s because the past few years have been unique for markets and the economy due to the pandemic, ensuing federal stimulus spending and the Fed’s aggressive clip on interest rate hikes, according to Courtney. . Combined with mixed data that paints a murky picture of the health of the economy, investors are left undecided on what to expect.

There is no historical precedent that we can cite, he said. I don’t think the markets really know what to expect.

El Nio, a climatic event that refers to the phenomenon of surface water warming in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, could affect more than just the weather this year.

Scientists from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed earlier this month that El Nio has appeared and is likely to be strong this time around.

This could create a worrying headwind for the growth of the American economy, reports my colleague Samantha Delouya.

El Nio can create conditions that bring more typhoons and cyclones to the Pacific, freak weather even beyond the Pacific Ocean, and extreme weather that can lead to natural disasters such as floods, wildfires and hurricanes.

In addition to the toll that could cost people’s lives and livelihoods, El Nio also poses a threat to the US economy. Americans may have to start paying even more than they already have in the past two years for food.

The airline industry, which has enjoyed a travel boom over the past two years, could see an increase in flight delays and cancellations due to inclement weather.

Learn more here.

Monday: June ISM manufacturing PMI. The U.S. stock market closes early at 1 p.m. ET due to the July 4 holiday.

Tuesday: The US stock market closed on July 4.

Wednesday: Minutes from the June FOMC meeting.

THURSDAY: June services PMI, May Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey and jobless claims.

Friday: May jobs report.