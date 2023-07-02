AfDB and African Securities Exchange to promote cross-border trade

The African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) and the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) are collaborating to increase the number of linked African stock exchanges from seven to 15.

The Bank, in a statement, said the expansion was part of the second phase of the African Trade Linkage Project (AELP).

According to the statement, the two parties signed an agreement on June 28 for a $600,000 grant for the project.

He said the funds would come from the Korea Africa Economic Cooperation Fund (KOAFEC) trust fund, managed by the AfDB.

The AELP is a flagship project of ASEA and the Bank Group aimed at linking African capital markets, thereby promoting cross-border trade in securities, increasing liquidity and diversifying investment opportunities for investors.

According to the statement, the second phase of the AELP will provide investors with access to more than 2,000 securities listed on up to 15 capital markets.

He said this would be done through a cross-border securities trading platform tailored to the needs of regulators, central depositories, policymakers and securities brokers.

Participating exchanges include the Botswana Stock Exchange, where the grant signing took place; the Ghana Stock Exchange and six other stock exchanges.

The grant will also support capacity building for institutional investors and capital market operators, he added.

Thapelo Tsheole, Chairman of ASEA and Managing Director (CEO) of the Botswana Stock Exchange, signed on behalf of the association.

Tsheole said: We express our gratitude to the AfDB for its invaluable support and dedication to the development of African capital markets.

Thanks to the generous grant, we are on the verge of expanding technical connectivity and links between African stock exchanges, creating a wider pan-African network.

Together, we are working towards a fully integrated Africa for the benefit of investors, businesses and governments across the continent.

The Bank Group’s Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization, Solomon Quaynor, signed on his behalf.

Quaynor said: The Bank is pleased to expand its partnership with ASEA through follow-on support for AELP Phase 2.

AELP facilitates regional integration through links with African stock exchanges amounting to $1.3 trillion in combined market capitalization.

The collaboration between the Bank and APUA through the AELP aligns with our goal to leverage institutional investor groups and capital market financing in infrastructure and the real sector in regional member countries. .

According to Quaynor, the objectives of the AELP align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the objective of African continental free trade agreements.

He said the aim was to establish a liberalized market to facilitate the movement of capital and investment and deepen the economic integration of the continent.

He said the project also advances the Bank Group’s High 5 strategic priority of integrating Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AfDB supported the first phase of the AELP, which was also funded by a grant from KOAFEC.

The first phase supported the establishment of an infrastructure interconnection platform involving seven stock exchanges and 31 securities brokers.

He has also provided training to more than 1,000 capital market operators.