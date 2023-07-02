Business
AfDB and African Securities Exchange to promote cross-border trade
The African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) and the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) are collaborating to increase the number of linked African stock exchanges from seven to 15.
The Bank, in a statement, said the expansion was part of the second phase of the African Trade Linkage Project (AELP).
According to the statement, the two parties signed an agreement on June 28 for a $600,000 grant for the project.
He said the funds would come from the Korea Africa Economic Cooperation Fund (KOAFEC) trust fund, managed by the AfDB.
The AELP is a flagship project of ASEA and the Bank Group aimed at linking African capital markets, thereby promoting cross-border trade in securities, increasing liquidity and diversifying investment opportunities for investors.
According to the statement, the second phase of the AELP will provide investors with access to more than 2,000 securities listed on up to 15 capital markets.
He said this would be done through a cross-border securities trading platform tailored to the needs of regulators, central depositories, policymakers and securities brokers.
Participating exchanges include the Botswana Stock Exchange, where the grant signing took place; the Ghana Stock Exchange and six other stock exchanges.
The grant will also support capacity building for institutional investors and capital market operators, he added.
Thapelo Tsheole, Chairman of ASEA and Managing Director (CEO) of the Botswana Stock Exchange, signed on behalf of the association.
Tsheole said: We express our gratitude to the AfDB for its invaluable support and dedication to the development of African capital markets.
Thanks to the generous grant, we are on the verge of expanding technical connectivity and links between African stock exchanges, creating a wider pan-African network.
Together, we are working towards a fully integrated Africa for the benefit of investors, businesses and governments across the continent.
The Bank Group’s Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization, Solomon Quaynor, signed on his behalf.
Quaynor said: The Bank is pleased to expand its partnership with ASEA through follow-on support for AELP Phase 2.
AELP facilitates regional integration through links with African stock exchanges amounting to $1.3 trillion in combined market capitalization.
The collaboration between the Bank and APUA through the AELP aligns with our goal to leverage institutional investor groups and capital market financing in infrastructure and the real sector in regional member countries. .
According to Quaynor, the objectives of the AELP align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the objective of African continental free trade agreements.
He said the aim was to establish a liberalized market to facilitate the movement of capital and investment and deepen the economic integration of the continent.
He said the project also advances the Bank Group’s High 5 strategic priority of integrating Africa.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AfDB supported the first phase of the AELP, which was also funded by a grant from KOAFEC.
The first phase supported the establishment of an infrastructure interconnection platform involving seven stock exchanges and 31 securities brokers.
He has also provided training to more than 1,000 capital market operators.
|
Sources
2/ https://21stcenturychronicle.com/afdb-african-securities-exchange-to-promote-trans-border-trading/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- AfDB and African Securities Exchange to promote cross-border trade
- How to clean a high-rise retail building — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- A 3.8-magnitude earthquake hits Southern California
- Sunday mood: Ira Khan shares adorable photos with her fiancé Nupur Shikhare
- Trump news – live: Tory billionaire fund walks away from former president
- Varun Dhawan Announces ‘Greatest Action Artist’ VD18 With Director Jawan Atlee, Bollywood News
- Wimbledon 2023: Nick Kyrgios was ‘almost feared’ to return to tennis after injury
- Pabbarayle Festival Dance Competition Dress on Display in Cagayan
- Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could get significantly better battery than Pixel 7
- Hollywood actors can join its striking writers. here’s why
- NSE explores the carbon credit market by introducing electrical derivatives
- “Frugal innovation is an effective tool for combining growth and sustainable development” (Anne-Sophie Pierre)