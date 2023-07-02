India’s derivatives market hits record sales, driven by strong equities performance

The derivatives segment of the Indian stock market hit record highs on Friday, with the National Stock Exchange (BSE) Nifty Futures and Options (F&O) reaching a total turnover of $8.28 million. This is a growth of 37% compared to the total turnover of the previous week of 6.18 lakh crore.

37% increase compared to turnover at the end of the previous weeks of 6,18,637 crores, notional turnover reached this week 8,28,100 crores ( 8,28,000 crore in options and 100 crore term).

The increase in derivatives trading activity was driven by a number of factors, including:

Strong stock market performance: The benchmark Sensex index closed at a record high of 64,718.56 points on Friday, up 1.26% from the previous day’s close. This positive equity market momentum boosted derivatives trading activity.

FII contributions: Strong inflows from Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) also supported the bullish momentum of the market. Investor sentiment was also quite impacted by the shrinking current account deficit.

Increase the participation of retail investors: Retail investors are increasingly participating in the stock market, which is also contributing to the boom in derivatives trading activity.

Puneet Maheshwari, Director of Upstox, said: “Nifty at an all-time high and touching 19,000 for the first time shows investor confidence in the solid economic environment we find ourselves in. Liquidity, despite a rate environment Higher Interest Rates, Remains Strong Continued FII buying is supporting market movement even as the broad-based rally encourages retail investors to take a bullish view of the markets.

IPO investment activity is also improving with the IPO of Tata Technology gaining SEBI approval. Momentum is strong in the markets and this is the time when retail investors should focus on the quality aspects of investing, stocks should be selected after careful analysis and due diligence.”

Experts believe that the increase in derivatives trading activity is a positive sign for the Indian stock market. They expect the trend to continue in the coming months, driven by factors including the strong performance of equity markets, expectations of further rate hikes by the RBI and growing participation from retail investors.

Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 9:15 PM IST

