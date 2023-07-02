Data releases seem to boost the stock market





Investors should take inspiration from a series of economic reports due this week, analysts said, with June inflation data due on Wednesday seen as a highlight. The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) index ended last week in 6,400 territory, shedding 43.42 points on Friday alone to close at 6,468.07. Week over week, however, it did 1.17% better than the June 23, 2023 close of 6,393.55. "For the week ahead, local market developments may depend on upcoming economic data," said Japhet Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financial Inc.. "Investors could look to the upcoming June S&P Global Philippines Manufacturing PMI and May Labor Force Survey for clues about the strength of the local economy," he added.





"Strong numbers could boost sentiment, which in turn could drive the market higher." Tantiangco noted that the PSEi managed to rebound last week thanks to bargain hunting. "However, with last Friday's profit taking, the market was unable to break above its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) and even fell below its 10- and 20-day EMAs," he said. he declared. "On the chart, the market may retest its 10- and 20-day exponential moving averages. Major support is seen at 6,400. Major resistance is seen at 6,600." China Bank Capital Corp chief executive Juan Paolo Colet said barring any surprises, the first week of second-half trading is likely to remain limited, with bargain hunters waiting below 6,400 and sellers emerging around 6,600. "In terms of fundamentals, investors will be digesting a number of economic data releases this week, with June Philippine inflation being the most anticipated for signs of sustained consumer price relief," he said. he declares. "A sharp drop in local inflation, especially one that exceeds median expectations, could spur bullish trading. However, any positive market momentum will hardly be against the US Federal Reserve's hawkish policy trajectory." Online brokerage 2TradeAsia.com, meanwhile, said with the upcoming earnings season, any positives on the macroeconomic front should help bring the PSEi back to the 6,800-7,000 level before the end of the month. year. "We continue to reiterate that at current levels, valuations relative to future earnings and alternative assets should remain very attractive," he said. "Investors should also watch out for the emergence of post-consolidation technical patterns. Accumulate. Immediate support is at 6,400, resistance is at 6,600."

