Is the US stock market closed on July 4?





By Joseph Adinolfi The US stock market will be closed on Tuesday for the July 4 holiday, according to the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq, the two largest stock exchanges in the United States. Stock traders will also get a reprieve on Monday, the first trading session of the second half of 2023, as exchanges close three hours earlier at 1 p.m. Eastern. Bond traders will also benefit from some free time, as Sifma, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, recommends bond traders observe the July 4 holiday with a recommended close. in fixed income trading. The organization also recommends that bond trading end an hour earlier on Monday at 2 p.m. EST. Date Stock Market Bond Market July 3 Trading closes at 1 p.m. Eastern Time Recommended close at 2 p.m. Eastern Time July 4 Market closed Recommended close U.S. stocks ended the first half of 2023 on Friday at new 14-month highs, with the S&P 500 posting its highest close since April 20, 2022, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The index rose 53.94 points, or 1.2%, to 4,450.38. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, ended June by cementing its biggest first-half gain since 1983, according to DJMD. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 285.18 points on Friday, or 0.8%, to end the first half at 34,407.60, its highest close since June 15. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday. A day earlier, however, 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields ended at their highest end-of-day levels in more than three months, according to FactSet data. Bond yields move inversely to prices. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note ended little changed on Friday at 4.877% from 4.876% on Thursday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell 3.5 basis points to end Friday at 3.818%, from 3.853% Thursday afternoon. Tuesday marks the 247th anniversary of the ratification of the Declaration of Independence. Here’s an overview of what’s open and what’s closed, compiled by Charles Passy of MarketWatch. See: What’s open and closed on July 4 -Joseph Adinolfi This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswire 07-02-23 0801 ET Copyright (c) 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

