VIX options volume hit its highest level since March 2020 in June





More traders are betting on market volatility than at any time since the outbreak of COVID-19, potentially a sign of uncertainty bubbling beneath the surface of a buoyant market. Key points to remember The volume of VIX options contracts hit their highest level since March 2020 in June.

The ratio of VIX put options to call option purchases is near a three-year low, a sign that traders are increasing their bets on higher volatility.

Markets face several challenges this year, including no less than two more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Investors traded an average of 850,000 VIX options contracts per day in June, the most since March 2020, when they traded an average of 1.1 million contracts per day. The VIX, officially the Cboe Volatility Index, but sometimes referred to as the Fear Gauge, is a measure of investors’ expectations of future market volatility calculated using option price data from the S&P 500 Index. It generally moves inversely to the stocks it has available this year. While the S&P 500 has climbed 14% since January, the VIX has fallen 37% below 14. Its historical average is between 19 and 20. Excessive trading of VIX options could be seen as a sign of market jitters. The only other month since the start of the COVID-19 shutdowns in which VIX options volume exceeded 800,000 contracts per day was March of this year, when regional bank failures drove volume up. More than 2 million contracts were traded on March 10, the day Silicon Valley Bank went bankrupt. Daily volume averaged more than a million contracts for two consecutive weeks as other regional banks closed and investors worried about contagion. Admittedly, the VIX is currently below its historic average of between 19 and 20, a sign of relative calm among investors. And retail investors, an increasingly influential cohort in stock markets, are more optimistic about stock returns than they have been since the Fed began raising rates last March, according to our latest. sentiment survey. Yet, the VIX’s put/call ratio also signals the expectation of more volatility on the horizon. The VIX’s inverse relationship with the S&P 500 is why buying a VIX call option is often considered a sensible hedge against a short-term decline in stock markets. The VIX’s put/call ratio is currently around 0.25, one of its lowest points in three years, indicating that investors are placing far more bets on the upside than the downside of the VIX. . Investor positioning on VIX could indicate skepticism of this year’s AI rally, which saw a few Big Tech stocks soar in a more tepid market. Just seven stocks account for about 28% of the S&P 500 Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOG; GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA) and Meta (META) and their rise meteoric rise this year explains the majority of index returns. While market tightness is not in itself an indicator of bad times ahead, investors could draw comparisons between the AI ​​boom and past market follies, like the dotcom bubble. Soaring tech stock prices might seem unwarranted to some, especially given their interest rate sensitivity and Federal Reserve officials who repeatedly say they aren’t done raising those rate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/vix-options-volume-hit-highest-level-since-march-2020-in-june-7555395 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos