How much is Apple worth on the stock market?

Apple’s market capitalization of $3 trillion makes it the most valuable company in the world, but given the magnitude of that figure, that size can be hard to fathom.

They are 3,000,000 million or 3 trillion dollars or 2.75 trillion euros to be converted. These are not comparable figures they are economic figures which measure very different things but it is higher than the GDP of France or Italy and twice the GDP of Spain.

To understand how significant Apple’s current $3 trillion valuation is, Business Insider Spain has compiled a list of countries with different economies and stock markets that now dwarf the size of a US business.

Apple’s sheer size is supported by its business of selling high-tech products, around which an ecosystem has formed, making it difficult for customers to switch to a competitor. Apple on track to generate $400 billion in annual revenue and an annual profit of 100,000 million.

Although the iPhone represents the bulk of Apple’s business, Apple’s AirPods wireless earphones are also estimated to generate enough annual revenue to make it one of the world’s 500 most valuable companies if it becomes available. was a stand-alone business.

After surpassing $3 trillion in market capitalization for the first time in its history following a trading session on Friday, it now tops that list by 7 stocks.

1. Inditex: €109.4 billion

Inditex is the largest Spanish company by a very wide margin. Nevertheless, the figures are light years ahead of figures recently achieved by Apple, the textile giant founded by Amancio Ortega.

Inditex’s current market capitalization is close to €109.4 billion, which means that even after adjusting for the euro/dollar exchange rate, Apple cost more than 25 times Which offer is currently the largest Spanish multinational.

2. European Next Generation Fund: 800,000 million euros

When the European Commission announced the amount of the Next Generation Fund, intended to repair the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to the European economy, the amount seemed enormous to us. But that’s also a far cry from Apple’s value, although that’s not a truly comparable number either.

To match the technology’s $3 trillion market capitalization, the next-generation fund at more than 800,000 million euros would have to raise 3.5 times.

3. Total of the Spanish stock market: 1,100 billion euros

It is estimated that in April 2023, the combined value of all listed companies in Spain will be 1.102377 billion euros.

This value, which includes not only the Ibex 35 but also the rest of the aftermarket, is just over a third of Apple’s current value.

4. The entire Italian economy: 1,900 billion euros

According to the latest data, Italy is the ninth largest economy in the world. Can it beat the value of Apple? As you may have already guessed, no.

Italy’s GDP in 2022 was 1.9 trillion euros, which means that for the year as a whole the transalpine country generated less wealth than Apple and had a market capitalization of more than 3 trillion dollars.

5. GDP of Spain in 2021 and 2022: 2.54 trillion euros

Apple is worth more than all of Spain’s assets for 2 full years, despite the fact that the Spanish economy is recovering better from the COVID-19 crisis than other countries in the European environment and has not yet entered in recession. Again, yes, these are not entirely comparable numbers.

Between 2021 and 2022, Spain’s combined GDP was €2.54 trillion, which falls short of the iPhone maker’s current market value.

6. Sum of Google and Amazon: 2.87 trillion

Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon (left); Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft (center); and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.



Apple is among the top 5 US technology giants, along with Meta, Microsoft, Google and Amazon. Currently, its closest rival is Microsoft in capitalization with $2.5 trillion, but the distance to the rest is much greater.

Apple is currently valued at more than the combined market capitalization of Amazon ($1.34 trillion) and Google ($1.53 trillion), reaching $2.87 trillion.

7. Annual GDP of France: 2,640 billion euros

Even if it were to be the seventh largest economy in the world in 2022, adding up the entire economy of France for a full year is not enough to equal the current value of Tim Cook’s business.

Over the past year, the neighboring country’s GDP was 2.64 trillion euros, less than the market capitalization of the California-based Cupertino company.