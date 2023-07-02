Business
After a noisy first half of 2023, Wall Street still wonders if recession is in the cards
NEW YORK – Midway through 2023, little on Wall Street has gone according to plan.
Earlier this year, many investors believed the US economy would now fall into recession, the Federal Reserve should start cutting interest rates and a strong economic recovery for China would provide a cushion for the global economy. .
None of these things happened. Meanwhile, the US stock market rebounded around 14% to its highest level since April 2022.
As Wall Street looks to the second half of 2023 and beyond, it’s stuck in a sort of purgatory. Many investors are still preparing for the next recession, but they keep pushing their forecasts back a few more months. Until more clarity arrives on whether a downturn will indeed occur, markets could be on an unstable path.
Here is an overview of the arguments for the pros and cons:
STOCKS MAY CONTINUE
Despite heaps of recession predictions, the US economy continues to grow. The labor market remained remarkably strong, helping consumers feel confident and ready to spend. This offsets weakness in sectors like banking and manufacturing caused by high interest rates.
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates at a breakneck pace to slow the economy to reduce high inflation. But the end of these increases seems to be approaching because inflation has slowed since last summer. The Fed has suggested that one or two more hikes may be on the way this year.
An economy that avoids a recession would support corporate earnings, which are the lifeblood of the stock market. It could also expand market gains.
A big concern this year has been how much of the S&P 500’s rise is tied to a handful of big stocks, especially those benefiting from the artificial intelligence boom. So far this year, the 15 largest companies in the S&P 500 are up 34%, while the median company is up just 1%, according to Goldman Sachs.
Some broadening may have already begun, with the smallest stocks in the Russell 2000 Index rising more than the S&P 500 in the first four weeks of June.
Additionally, more money is left in cash margins that could be invested, providing potential fuel for the stock market. Nearly $2 trillion is in retail money market funds held by the general public, not including another $3.44 trillion held by institutions. That’s up 11% in just four months, according to the Investment Company Institute.
STOCKS ARE IN PROBLEM
Yes, the economy avoided a recession thanks to a strong labor market. But it’s often one of the last things to crack under the pressure of higher rates.
A pattern typically occurs in such cycles: Of the Fed’s past nine rate-hike campaigns, seven have resulted in a recession, according to Darrell Cronk, president of the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. He still expects a downturn to hit in the second half of 2023 or early 2024, even though it is “the most predicted and anticipated recession in recent memory.”
Although the Fed will soon stop raising rates, it has pledged to keep them high to bring inflation back to its 2% target. That could take a while with inflation still at 4% last month, as measured by the consumer price index, and it’s hard for investors to predict what might break if rates stay high for a while. long period.
The Fed raised its benchmark rate by a whopping 5 percentage points from virtually zero at the start of last year, which has already helped cause several US bank failures.
“There is an upward path for equities, but it is narrow and carries risks: economic growth can neither be strong enough to force the Federal Reserve into further hikes, nor weak enough to raise fears of a recession,” according to UBS strategists.
If the Fed fails to follow its narrow path, a recession could lead to a sharp drop in profits. This would hit stocks twice as critics say they already look expensive compared to the earnings the companies are producing.
A drop in earnings is one reason Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says the S&P 500 could be lower in mid-2024 than it is currently in its base case.
ANYWAY, AT LEAST THE YIELDS ARE HIGHER
Whether stocks rise or fall, investors can take comfort in the fact that bonds are paying more interest than a year ago.
This could provide more income and more protection for those who hold a mixed mix of stocks and bonds in their portfolios, as many experts recommend. A 10-year Treasury note recently offered a yield of 3.76%, down from around 1.50% at the start of last year.
