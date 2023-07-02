The best ETFs of July 2023





The best exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer investors a cost-effective way to diversify their portfolios across different asset classes. ETFs track a particular index, sector or commodity and trade on the stock exchange in the same way as a common stock, giving investors greater flexibility. Key points to remember The best ETFs offer investors a cost-effective way to diversify their portfolios across different asset classes.

July ETFs with the best 1-month return include BKCH, FEMB, PFFR, UNG and FXC.

Blockchain and natural gas ETFs have performed well over the past month due to Bitcoin gains and energy prices.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust benefited from a surprise decision by the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates. Below, we take a look at the top five stock, bond, fixed income, commodity and currency ETFs that have generated the best returns over the past month, excluding Inverse ETFs and leveraged, as well as funds with less than $50 million in assets under management (AUM). All data below is as of June 28. Equity ETF with the best 1-month return: Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH) Performance 1 month: 16.58%

Expense ratio: 0.5%

Annual dividend yield: 0.65%

30-day average daily volume: 124,007

Assets under management: $79.46 million

Creation date: July 12, 2021

Issuer: Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. BKCH tracks the Solactive Blockchain Index, a benchmark comprising global companies involved in blockchain technologies, such as digital asset mining, digital asset transactions, and blockchain applications. The technology and financials sectors take the lion’s share of this ETF’s sector allocation with 51.3% and 27.41% respectively. Top ETF holdings include digital asset mining company Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA); Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States; and Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT), a Canadian-based cryptocurrency mining company. Although the fund does not directly hold digital currencies, it has benefited from Bitcoin’s 8% rally over the past month. Bond ETF with the best return over 1 month: First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) One-month performance: 5.01%

Expense ratio: 0.85%

Annual dividend yield: 5.71%

30-day average daily volume: 71,770

Assets under management: $134.41 million

Creation date: November 4, 2014

Issuer: First Trust FEMB has at least 80% of its net assets invested in bonds, notes and bills issued or guaranteed by issuers in emerging countries denominated in the local currency. Therefore, exchange rates have a significant impact on the total fund return. The fund invests in bonds of any maturity or credit quality, including unrated securities. Emerging market countries that constitute double-digit exposure in the ETF’s portfolio include Indonesia at 15.17%, Brazil at 12.47%, Malaysia at 11.08% and South Africa at 10.89%. Fixed income ETF with the best 1-month return: InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) Performance 1 month: 5.85%

Expense ratio: 0.45%

Annual dividend yield: 8.57%

30-day average daily volume: 15,421

Assets under management: $59.59 million

Creation date: February 7, 2017

Issuer: Virtus Investment Partners PFFR tracks the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock Index, a benchmark of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). The fund, which rebalances semi-annually, only selects securities with a yield of 3% or more and limits each issue to a weighting of 10%. Top holdings in the ETF portfolio include mortgage manager Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), data center operator Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) and broadband service provider Digital Bridge Communications Corp. . Commodities ETF with the best 1-month return: United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNG) Performance one month: 15.96%

Expense ratio: 1.11%

Annual dividend yield: N/A

30-day average daily volume: 17,663,625

Assets under management: $1.20 billion

Creation date: April 18, 2007

Issuer: Marygold UNG provides exposure to first-month natural gas futures contracts designed to track percentage movements in natural gas prices. If the next month’s contract is within two weeks of expiration, the fund will invest in the next month’s contract. The ETF primarily holds natural gas futures contracts listed on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and may also invest in futures and swap contracts. UNG has been gaining momentum over the past month amid data showing natural gas inventories have been growing slower than expected. Currency ETF with the best return over 1 month: Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (FXC) One-month performance: 3.66%

Expense ratio: 0.4%

Annual dividend yield: 1.06%

30-day average daily volume: 35,424

Assets under management: $92.88 million

Creation date: June 21, 2006

Issuer: Invesco FXC offers direct exposure to the Canadian dollar (CAD) by holding physical currencies in a JPMorgan custodial account, giving investors the option of holding the Loonie without having to open an exchange account. The fund bears credit risk because there is no deposit insurance on its holdings. The ETF received buying interest after a surprise rate hike in early June by the Bank of Canada to bolster its efforts to control inflation. The comments, opinions and analyzes expressed on Investopedia are for informational purposes online. Read our disclaimer and warranty for more information. As of this writing, the author does not own any of the above ETFs. Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/top-etfs-for-july-2023-7554463 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos