Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), June 29, 2023.

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Sunday night as traders prepared to kick off the second half of what has already been a strong year on Wall Street.

Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures traded flat.

Equities are off to a good start to the year. On Friday, the Nasdaq Composite closed its biggest first-half gain since 1983, up 31.7%, while the S&P 500 jumped 15.9% for its best first half since 2019. The Dow Jones climbed 3.8% over the period.

The gains come as enthusiasm around artificial intelligence boosted tech stocks. Data showing a resilient US economy despite higher rates also lifted investor sentiment, allaying some fears on Wall Street of an impending downturn.

“The technical rally continues, with the market now 24% above the October low,” said Mark Hackett, head of investment research at Nationwide. “Technical tailwinds may be ending, as universal pessimism fades, but there are growing indications that a transfer from technicals to fundamentals is possible, with macro data and encouraging benefits.”

Tesla shares were little changed in overnight trading after the electric vehicle maker announced delivery and production Numbers which exceeded analysts’ expectations. Somewhere else, United Shares fell slightly as bad weather contributed to a series of flight disruptions for the airline over the holiday long weekend.

Shares start a shortened trading week on Monday, with the market closing at 1 p.m. ET for the Independence Day holiday. Investors will be looking at the latest ISM manufacturing PMI and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data for June ahead of Friday’s jobs report.