ASX set to rise after Wall Street’s first half ends on high

The Fed has already raised rates by 5 percentage points from near zero at the start of last year. Wall Street traders have cut bets that the Fed could raise interest rates twice this year, with most betting that the fed funds rate will be just 0.25 percentage points higher at the end of the year. 2023, if not all, according to data from CME Group. Bond market yields fell after the release of economic data. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.82% from nearly 3.87% just before the reports were released. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. There’s a lot of noise around the edges, but tepid consumer growth and a declining inflation trend mean the end is near for rate hikes. Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, slipped to 4.88% from 4.90% just before the reports were released. A separate report from the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment was improving, but their inflation expectations were not rising. It could also make it easier for the Fed. The central bank said it wants to avoid a vicious cycle in which expectations of high inflation lead to behavior that only makes inflation worse.

Easier interest rates help prices for all kinds of investments. But technology and other high-growth stocks tend to be seen as some of the biggest winners, and they’ve helped dominate the market. Nvidia rose 3.7%, for example. It is part of a small group of stocks that have exploded higher this year amid a frenzy over artificial intelligence software. Its up 189.5% for the year so far. Apple climbed 2.3% to become the first US stock to end a day with a total market value of more than $3 trillion ($4.5 trillion). Cruise line operators also helped conduct the rally. Carnival topped all S&P 500 stocks with a 9.7% gain, while Norwegian Cruise Line climbed 4.2%. Travel stocks have recently been hot on expectations of strong demand as holidaymakers depart. On the losing side of Wall Street was Nike. It fell 2.6% after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for the last quarter, although its revenue beat forecasts.

One of the criticisms of the stock market rally this year has been how much of it was driven by a handful of big tech stocks. Gains have widened a bit recently and the smallest stocks in the market are up 0.4%, according to the Russell 2000 Index. Nike lost 2.6% after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for the last quarter. Credit: Bloomberg Stocks are generally more expensive than they have been historically, relative to earnings, but they still look in the OK zone, U.S. bank Erickson said. She suggests that investors stick to a neutral approach, not to increase equities more than usual relative to bonds, but also not to give up on them. In total, the S&P 500 rose 53.94 points to 4450.38. The Dow gained 285.18 to 34,407.60 and the Nasdaq climbed 196.59 to 13,787.92. The S&P 500 closed its sixth winning week in its past seven and its best month since October. The indices’ 15.9% gain in the first six months of the year is better than it has done in 16 of the last 23 full years.