Toronto Stock Exchange CEO John McKenzie: We have to be very good to compete with New York





When an exchange operates in the same time zones and in the same language as the United States, it faces the challenge of competing against peers who can take advantage of the world’s largest economy and a market full of international investors. If that wasn’t enough competition, the Toronto Stock Exchange also faces being in the same league as some of its biggest rivals.

We have to be as good or actually better because they’re so much bigger, says John McKenzie, CEO of TMX Group, which operates the TSX and Montreal Exchange. Large Canadian companies are constantly marketed by US investment banks, the Nasdaq and the NYSE. We need to show them the value of registration in Canada.

For equities, global competition is fierce. Amid a drought of new listings, exchanges are fighting for every company that seeks to go public. The TSX is no exception. McKenzie believes the TSX has found a good formula. One step is to start small. McKenzie says the average fundraising for its high-growth segment was only around C$5 million ($3.8 million). The exchange is in various stages of talks with 1,600 companies. The exchange also plays to its strengths. It has a history of floating mining companies and about half of the world’s mining companies are now listed in Toronto. About 250 companies listed on the exchange are non-Canadian; half are from the United States, 14% from Europe. The exchange sees a particularly big opportunity to attract Israeli tech companies: Over the past four years, 17 Israeli companies have listed in Toronto. Israel can incubate small businesses. The biggest ones go to the Nasdaq, but there’s this group in the middle: the accelerators, the growth-stage companies, McKenzie says. [Our] the proximity to the United States helps. They have access to US capital, but without the cost or burden of being regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. McKenzie adds that it’s paramount for exchanges to maintain a strong local market because of how important indices have become in terms of liquidity and valuation. A Shopify won’t be in the Nasdaq 100, but they are in the TSX S&P Composite, which means they’re in all kinds of funds, he says. Data is an important part of this formula. McKenzie says the goal is for 50% of TMX’s revenue to come from data. But it also reinforces a virtuous circle for exchange activity. If you can be a really good index tool provider, I can help an ETF or fund manager build a product. I can then list that ETF; I can put options and futures on this ETF, he says. We create benefits that trickle down to the exchange group by being good at listings, indexing data, and having world-class marketplaces. It all has to work together, he says, because the TSX is much smaller than rival exchanges such as the London Stock Exchange, Intercontinental Exchange and Nasdaq. We have to be very good at all of these areas to be competitive, says McKenzie. For the most part, McKenzie believes the TSX’s offer is attractive enough to keep a tight race between it and its competitors in New York. But its proximity to the United States is a double-edged sword. Live next door [the US] It’s sort of like sleeping with an elephant, he says, referring to a quote from former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. No matter how friendly and even-tempered the beast is, if I may call it, it is affected by every shake and growl. The US is causing global headaches with its move to T+1 settlement, in which equity trades will be finalized in one day instead of the current two. Companies around the world are wondering how the change will affect their operations, given the time zone and currency issues that the halving of settlement times will have. Canada is moving with the United States toward T+1, not because it wants to, but because it has to. From an infrastructure operator perspective, we have no choice if the US market moves to T+1 next May. We need to move forward transparently because our markets interact, says McKenzie. Many companies outside the United States were surprised by the tight schedule given by the SEC. Announced in February, the May 28, 2024 deadline gave businesses only 15 months to prepare. I’ll be very frank about it: we were pushing for later, McKenzie said. We were in the process of a complete technology replacement for all of Canada’s clearing and settlement infrastructure at this time. When you introduce a change like the move to T+1, the ability for market participants to work on testing and implementing a new system and be ready for T+1 within SEC timelines , we cannot ask them to do both at the same time. The exchange is postponing its system upgrade until 2024 to allow the market to focus on implementing T+1. This is despite the fact that TMX, which also manages clearing and settlement services in Canada, has already prepared the system: most of the steps were completed when the market moved from T+3 to T+2. McKenzie says he’s more concerned about traders. When you remove this extra settlement day, you remove the ability to confirm and correct erroneous transactions. Europe is going to have the same problem: without system or process change and participant level investment, you will have more failed trades. I don’t know if the cost/benefit ratio is really significant. As part of an effort to make London more attractive for listing, the UK government has targeted pension funds as a major area of ​​reform. City leaders say UK funds are not investing enough in domestic companies. They often tout the huge investments Canadian funds are making in the UK and point out what could be possible by unlocking investment from UK pension funds. But McKenzie has the same criticism: Canadian pension funds are not active enough in their own market. Venture capitalists don’t get much attention from pension funds. Companies are simply not big enough to take a significant position. There should be more domestic investment from funds, especially those with taxpayer support or tax-exempt status. resume Born June 1972 Education 2005-08 MBA, Heriot-Watt University 1991-95 BAA, Wilfrid Laurier University Career 2020-Present CEO, TMX 2016-20 Chief Financial Officer, TMX 2000-16 Various roles, TMX 1995-2000 Finance Group Head, Procter & Gamble To contact the author of this story with comments or news, email Jeremy Chan

