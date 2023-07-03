London floats collapse by a third after big names opt for New York

Free floats on the London Stock Exchange plunged by a third in the first six months of 2023.

Eighteen companies registered during this period, compared to 26 during the same period last year.

It was also much lower than in 2021, when 49 companies went public. Middle Eastern luxury property group Dar Global was one of the few to list in early 2023, with a float of 480m in March.

Crisis: Companies pulled floats and mergers in 2020 at the height of the pandemic

The crisis comes after a bruising start to the year when a slew of big companies said they would ditch their London listings for New York. Among them was microchip company ARM despite a campaign by ministers.

Within days, several other companies also said they were looking across the Atlantic, with building materials group CRH later transferring its shares to New York.

The LSE took another hit earlier this month when WE Soda, the world’s biggest producer of natural soda ash, made a U-turn in London two weeks after unveiling plans for a £6bn listing.

The Turkish company blamed “extreme caution by investors” in the UK.

Companies pulled back from floats and mergers in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. In 2021 there was a flood of listings as the markets rebounded, but there has been a dearth of new entrants over the past 18 months.