Business
Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex hits 65,000 points, up almost 400 points; Nifty above 19,300; UltraTech, M&M gain 2% each
First Quarter Results Update | Karur Vysya Bank’s total deposits increased by 13.75% year-on-year; grew by 13.95% year-on-year as of June 30
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Receives Various Product Approvals from the USFDA During the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
Paras Defense and Space Technologies secures order worth Rs 42.4 crore
Morning Market View by Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
An important point of distinction between the rally in the US and India is that the US rally is mainly driven by 8 tech stocks while the Indian rally is broader. Sustained FPI flows (Rs 47,148 crores in June) are the main driver of the rally in India. The recent surge in REIT inflows has been triggered by the recent “Sell China, Buy India” REIT strategy which, in turn, is heavily influenced by the evolving anti-China attitude/policy in the US. United and in the developed world.
Since the strength of market momentum is high, the rally may continue; but valuations are stretching.
Automotive sales | Bajaj Auto’s total sales in June 340,981 units compared to 347,004 units a year ago
forex watch | The rupee climbed 19 paise to 81.91 against the US dollar in early trading.
HEAT MAP | 21 of the top 30 stocks open in the green
Opening Bell: Sensex reaches 65,000 points, up almost 300 points; Clever above 19,250; UltraTech, M&M gain 2% each
Pre-open session: Sensex wins 150 points; Clever above 19,250
Markets are likely to extend their early trade gains on Monday amid continued optimism in major global stocks. After major benchmarks hit new highs last week, investors are hoping FIIs will continue to increase their exposure to Indian markets, given the strong growth trajectory. India’s record GST collections for the month of June further signify improving economic growth momentum. The street will react to June auto sales figures, although weak exports remain a concern for most automakers. Investors will also be watching the FOMC minutes from the Fed’s June policy meeting due out on Wednesday, and U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for June will arrive on Friday.
– Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Live market updates: Nikkei leads Asia higher, China struggles to keep up
Asian stocks edged higher on Monday as demand for tech stocks supported the Japanese market, while a data-rich week promises to be key to the outlook for the Chinese economy and US interest rates.
Live Market Updates: Tokyo Stocks Open Higher
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after Wall Street rallied on signs of cooling inflation. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.30%, or 431.73 points, to 33,620.77 in early trading, while the broader Topix index added 1.04%, or 23.74 points, at 2,312.34.
Live Market Updates: Oil Prices Slide on Global Economic Slowdown Fears
Oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Monday as global macroeconomic headwinds and possible further interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve offset tighter supply expectations amid OPEC+ cuts.
Live Market Updates: GIFT Nifty Reports Positive Start
Nifty futures on the GIFT Exchange traded down 23 points, or 0.12%, to 19,368, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Tech View: Clever target now at 19,500 for next week. What traders should do
Nifty formed a long bullish candle on the daily chart today as it closed up 217 points at the lifetime closing high of 19,189. Chart readers point out that the overall stock index hit record highs higher on a weekly scale over the past fourteen weeks and supports are gradually moving higher.
Wall Street rallies; Nasdaq crosses 40-year milestone, Apple weighs $3 trillion
All three major Wall Street indexes rose solidly on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq posting its biggest first-half gain in 40 years, inflation showing signs of slowing while Apple closed with a stock valuation of 3 trillion dollars for the first time.
The rupee drops 7 paise against the US dollar
The rupee fell 7 paise to end at 82.10 against the US dollar in restricted trade on Friday as a US dollar firmed in global markets and gains in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.
Sensex, nice on Friday
On Friday, the Sensex and Nifty 50 both posted gains of over 1% and hit lifetime highs of 64768.58 points and 19201.70 points, respectively. Nifty 50 settled at a closing record of 19189.05 points and Sensex at 64718.56 points.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
