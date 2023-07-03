The stock market: no bear market now

GluePromsiri/iStock via Getty Images

The Wall Street Journal headlines tell the story:

“The Monster 2023 Market Rally Defied All Expectations.”

Akane Otani writes,

“Stocks broke out of a bear market, with the NASDAQ Composite up 32% and posting its best first half since the 1980s. Bitcoin jumped over 80% despite the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s pursuit of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonds also got some reprieve. Indices that track everything from Treasuries to junk bonds have posted modest gains after their historic selloff last year.” “Why have markets continued to rise, despite a banking crisis, the threat of a US default and further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve?”

Is something going on? Have times changed? What is happening ?

Well, I’ve suggested two basic reasons why the stock market…and others the financial markets… are doing so well.

First, there is a change in the way the economy works. The new world that is being built around digital technology and with new innovations constantly hitting the market is acting differently. And, therefore, the stock market acts differently.

For example, Ms. Otani writes of “many of the best performing stocks this year remain megacap tech companies…”.

These are companies whose performance does not conform to the “classic” economic cycle and is built on its own cycle of “temporal rhythm”.

Moreover, a “new” innovation, such as artificial intelligence, can impose itself on the markets without reference to the current state of the business world.

Ms. Otani specifically cites this possibility and refers to the role investors play in bringing creations like artificial intelligence “to the fore”.

Second, the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy is not really “tight” as the Fed would have us believe. I talked about it in an article published not long ago.

And, if one looks at the list of areas that Ms. Otane mentions as taking flight in this period of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, one cannot but notice that the beneficiaries of this swing closely coincide with the assets that have benefited from it. during the fourth round of quantitative measurements. easing to which the Fed committed during its response to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During this period, the Federal Reserve pumped huge sums of money into the financial system, sums that over time have not been removed.

The current market performance can be said to be living off the excesses of the earlier “asset price bubble” that the Federal Reserve created to fight the crisis.

Looking around the banking system these days, one still finds pools of cash waiting to find a place to earn a “good” return.

Yes, the Fed has been working to reduce liquidity in the banking system over the past 15 months, but it has not withdrawn the amount needed to return to a “more normal” situation.

Therefore, many financial institutions and financial markets have access to funds that can fuel stock prices. This is what can happen during the lifetime of asset bubbles. Coming out of the “bubble” completely can be quite difficult.

If companies need money, they can find it.

In terms of quantitative tightening, the Fed has been reducing the size of its securities portfolio for fifteen months in a row. He was very consistent and persistent in this effort.

Yet the commercial banking system has nearly $3.2 trillion in excess reserves on deposit with the Federal Reserve.

And, Joe Rennison and J. Edward Moreno report in the New York Times that “seven of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 are expected to see earnings growth from a year ago. Importantly, analysts expect further earnings growth for the index as a whole from the next quarter”.

The lingering sentiment on Wall Street is that investors simply don’t believe the Federal Reserve will go beyond what it is currently doing to fight inflation.

If so, there will be plenty of money and the stock market can continue to perform.

And, that argument doesn’t even include any discussion of how major Bidenomics-related government spending will add to the performance of the economy.

Conclusion…all of these seem to be favorable contributors to a rising stock market.