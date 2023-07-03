Stock market today: Asian stocks rise on optimism over Wall Street rally





TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks were mostly higher on Monday after a rally on Wall Street prompted by reports showing falling inflation, easing fears about the threat of a recession. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.7% to 33,753.33 in afternoon trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6% to 7,248.10. The South Korean Kospi jumped 1.4% to 2,599.62. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.1% to 19,305.10, while the Shanghai Composite gained 1.3% to 3,242.41. Asia kicks off the new half amid growing optimism, with low volatility boosting markets on the back of a surprisingly strong set of US economic data, wiping the slate of recession-related concerns, Stephen Innes, Managing Partner at SPI Asset Management, says in a report. Wall Street launched another rally to cap a winning week, month and first half after reports suggested inflation pressure could ease. Stocks are mixed in Asia after China reported a slowdown in factory activity in June on weaker consumer spending and export demand. Asian stock markets are mixed after major central bank leaders said they needed to keep interest rates high to fight persistent inflation despite fears that the global economy could tip into recession. Asian stocks are mixed despite a rally on Wall Street driven by optimism over reports suggesting the US economy is in better shape than expected. The quarterly tankan business climate report compiled by the Bank of Japan showed improvement for the fifth consecutive quarter, compared to June last year, with the leading indicator rising 3 points to plus 23. Wall Street closed a winning week last week, with the S&P 500 climbing 1.2% to 4,450.38, its highest level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% to 34,407, 60 and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.4% to 13,787.92. American Commerce is closed for half a day on Monday and all Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday. Investors are hoping price increases will subside enough for the Federal Reserve to halt its interest rate hikes soon. This would mean less pressure on the US economy and on global financial markets. A report released on Friday showed a measure of inflation the Fed prefers to use eased in May. He also said consumer spending growth slowed more than expected. If fewer dollars are chasing the purchases, that could further remove the pressure on inflation. The Fed has already raised rates by 5 percentage points, from virtually zero at the start of last year. Wall Street traders have cut bets that the Fed could raise interest rates twice more this year, with the majority betting that the fed funds rate will only be 0.25 percentage points higher at the end of 2023, if not all, according to data from CME Group. Yields in the bond market fell on Friday after the release of economic data. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.82% from nearly 3.87% just before the reports were released. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The S&P 500 closed its sixth winning week in its last seven in June and its best month since October. The indices’ gain of almost 16% in the first six months of the year is better than what it has done in 16 of the last 23 full years. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 28 cents to $70.36 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 25 cents to $75.16 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell from 144.30 yen to 144.70 Japanese yen. The euro traded at $1.0891, down from $1.0924. ___ Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

