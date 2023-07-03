Stock market today: Global stocks are higher on optimism that price pressures may ease

TOKYO (AP) Global stocks rose on Monday as investors welcomed reports that inflation was slowing, which could allow the Federal Reserve to back off interest rate hikes.

US futures were mixed and oil prices rose slightly.

The German DAX gained 0.3% to 16,187.06. In Paris, the CAC 40 edged up 0.1% to 7,406.82 and Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3% to 7,553.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average future was down 0.1% while that of the S&P 500 was up 0.1%. On Friday, the S&P 500 climbed 1.2% to 4,450.38, its highest level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.4%.

American Commerce is closed for half a day on Monday and all Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday.

Investors are hoping price increases will subside enough for the Federal Reserve to halt its interest rate hikes soon. This would mean less pressure on the US economy and on global financial markets.

A report on Friday showed that a measure of inflation the Fed prefers to use eased in May. He also said consumer spending growth slowed more than expected. If fewer dollars are chasing the purchases, that could further remove the pressure on inflation.

Inflation in Europe fell again in June, with an annual rate of 5.5%, compared to 6.1% in May in the 20 countries that use the euro, the Union’s statistics agency reported. European Eurostat.

This is an improvement, but not enough to offer much relief to shoppers complaining about price tags or to stop further interest rate hikes that will increase the cost of borrowing across the board. ‘economy.

In Asia too, central banks have started to hold or ease rates to counter the slowdown in economic activity. Vietnam and China have cut rates, while other countries are seeing manufacturing activity slow as demand for exports weakens.

In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.7% to 33,753.33 in afternoon trade. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6% to 7,246.10. The South Korean Kospi jumped 1.5% to 2,602.47. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.1% to 19,306.59, while the Shanghai Composite gained 1.3% to 3,243.98.

The quarterly tankan business climate report compiled by the Bank of Japan showed improvement for the fifth consecutive quarter, compared to June last year, with the leading indicator rising 3 points to plus 23.

The Federal Reserve has already raised rates by 5 percentage points, from virtually zero at the start of last year. Wall Street traders have cut bets that the Fed could raise interest rates twice more this year, with the majority betting that the fed funds rate will only be 0.25 percentage points higher at the end of 2023, or even all, according to data from CME Groupe.

Yields in the bond market fell on Friday after the release of economic data. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.82% from nearly 3.87% just before the reports were released. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The S&P 500 closed its sixth winning week in its last seven in June and its best month since October. The index’s nearly 16% gain in the first six months of the year is greater than it has been in 16 of the past 23 full years.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude took 57 cents to $71.21 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, advanced 59 cents to $76.00 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell from 144.30 yen to 144.73 Japanese yen. The euro traded at $1.0890, down from $1.0924.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama