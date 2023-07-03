For these Americans, the recession is already here





CNN

—



Bankers, investors and economists on Wall Street have been wondering for months whether a US recession is imminent. But for some Americans, the unforgiving economic pain typical of recession has already set in.

Al Brown and his fiancée faced a tough call in May when reviewing their weekly budget: Which is the highest priority, more food or dish soap?

Based in Concord, North Carolina, Brown was the primary breadwinner for her fiancé and their two children. Then, in April, he was fired from his job as global director of business development at software company Cascade.

He has since quit his gym membership and sold various items around his house, including a computer and garden furniture, to make ends meet. Her 13-year-old son quit the basketball team. While the loss of the family’s source of income had a financial impact, it also had a mental impact.

This is America, where your value is your finances. There’s no other way to look at it, Brown said.

Brown, 37, now spends her days scouring the internet looking for jobs or contacting potential connections. After submitting more than 600 applications, only a handful produced interviews, he says.

That’s a far cry from the labor market strength portrayed in government figures. Despite punitive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, there have been strong job gains in recent months and a low unemployment rate of 3.7% in May.

Investors and economists have been expecting a recession since last year as the Fed raised interest rates to keep inflation under control. This prompted companies to focus on profitability rather than growth, which meant cutting expenses and reducing headcount.

Tens of thousands of layoffs have taken place since. Some of these laid off workers were able to get back on their feet. Others weren’t so lucky.

Nina McCollum, 54, was fired from her writing job on job site Glassdoor in March. She hasn’t found a new role since, despite applying for hundreds of jobs.

She lives off her savings, sells her blood plasma, and frequents food pantries just to get by while caring for a teenage son. His domestic partner helps him, but he cannot compensate for his loss of income.

I think it’s unlikely I’ll get another high-paying job with great benefits like the one I had, said McCollum, who lives in Cleveland, Ohio.

More Americans are likely to enter this predicament, some experts predict.

As we move through 2023 and into the next year, the focus will still be on cutting costs, and that will lead to rising unemployment, said Thomas Simons, senior economist at Jefferies.

The impact of the layoffs, currently concentrated among white-collar workers, will reverberate throughout the economy through a major pullback in overall spending, Simons said. Consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of economic output, so if more Americans are forced to cut spending because they’ve been laid off, it could push the US economy into a recession.

The National Bureau of Economic Research typically does not make this call until several months after it begins. The academic group defines a recession as a general slowdown in economic activity lasting more than a few months.

Yet the data points to resilient financial markets and a national economy that is performing very well. Stocks are up for the year, the Nasdaq Composite index had its best first six months of the year since 1983, even after the Fed signaled that it could continue to raise rates after its hawkish break in June.

And the economy has had a few buffers: the savings that Americans have accumulated during the pandemic and the delay in student loan repayments. But student loan repayments resume later this year and savings accounts are drying up.

Some pundits pushed back on recession bets as the economy proved more resilient than expected. Bank of America chief executive Brian Moynihan told CNN last week that he expects a mild recession early next year, rather than the late-2022 recession that many have predicted.

That’s what frustrates McCollum the most, she said: The data shows remarkable economic resilience, but in her world, it looks like there’s already a recession.

Regina Walton was fired from her position as Director of Community Management and Client Advocacy in early May and is seeking part-time employment. She has type 1 diabetes and lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, one of the most expensive real estate markets in the country.

Walton said she was living with a lot of uncertainties, but was trying to stay optimistic and resilient. She sees her layoff as a sign that she should finally redirect her career to product management, a field she wants to return to from a previous job.

Yet the reality of having to pay rent and a host of other day-to-day expenses is still on her mind.

It’s always hard to lose work, but I had to rely on myself 100%, Walton said. I have nothing, I’m not married, I’m single and my parents are dead. I am an only child. I am my primary support system.

For many Americans, this is not the first time they have been laid off. Businesses downsized after the Covid pandemic began in 2020, as businesses closed and Americans stayed home.

Richard Murray, 33, was made redundant in 2021 when the company where he worked in digital sales cut his role.

He was laid off again from another job about four months ago and was initially able to keep his health insurance thanks to the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), which generally requires employers with more than 20 workers to offer a temporary extension of health coverage. to former employees.

But that plan expired on July 1, after which hell has to start paying completely out of pocket. Murray says he might decide to go without coverage to avoid the extra costs.

Murray, who lives in Boston with his border collie, Maverick, has already made some lifestyle adjustments to cut expenses. He now shops at a local chain rather than Whole Foods like he used to, and he gave up personal training sessions at the gym.

But nearly 50 million people have also quit their jobs in the two years since the start of the pandemic. This means that laid-off Americans have often been able to find new jobs quickly due to a boiling job market. No such cushion currently exists.

Brown says he was first fired last August by another company before joining Cascade and was fired again.

I wish companies would understand, what does it really mean what you’re really doing to people when you just look at it like hey, we need to cut some costs, Brown said.