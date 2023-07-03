Pakistan’s stock market rebounds more than 2,446 points thanks to the agreement with the IMF – Business







Business Pakistan stock market rebounds more than 2,446 points thanks to IMF deal Trading suspended due to the volatile nature of the market



July 03, 2023



8:15 p.m.

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s stock market surged on Monday – the first business day after the country reached the $3 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – as the index of benchmark KSE-100 gained 2,446 points. At the close, the KSE-100 stood at the level of 43,899. Earlier at 9.37am, however, the KSE-100 index was recorded at 43,439.33, at which point trading had to be paused due to the volatile nature of the market, just seven minutes into the session. The “market stop” mechanism kicks in if the index gains or falls by more than 5% during the trading day. But when trading resumed at 10.42am, bullish sentiments continued to reign as the KSE-100 index climbed 2,372.93 points, or 5.72%, to 43,825.61. [11:05am]. The latest stock market boost comes as the US dollar depreciated against the rupee even over the Eid holiday thanks to the successful deal struck with the world’s biggest lender. In fact, it was available even below the official – interbank – rate of 285.99 rupees in some cases, as more and more people started selling the US dollars in the market that they had hoarded or kept as collateral. finance in a turbulent economy. Some experts are of the view that the rupee may gain at least Rs30 rupees over the next couple of days. On June 30, Pakistan successfully concluded the $3 billion staff-level deal with the IMF after months of wrangling – the same day the previous deal was due to expire. Learn more: Pakistan signs $3 billion IMF staff deal “IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on the policies to be supported by a stand-by arrangement (SBA). The staff-level agreement is subject to IMF Executive Board approval, which is expected to be reviewed by mid-July,” the IMF said. The IMF staff team led by its mission chief in Pakistan – Nathan Porter – held face-to-face and virtual meetings with Pakistani authorities to discuss a new financing commitment for Pakistan under an agreement confirmation (SBA). “I am pleased to report that the IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on a nine-month stand-by arrangement (SBA),” Porter said, adding, “The implementation Complete and on schedule program will be critical to its success in light of difficult challenges. Under the new agreement, Pakistan must meet several conditions and targets set by the IMF including reforms in the electricity sector, which means higher tariffs for electricity and gas as well as more interest rate hikes while letting the market determine the rupee’s exchange rate.

