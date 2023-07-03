The Global Stock Market Rally Isn’t As Close As You Think





The current market narrative is that an obscene amount of AI hype is the only thing driving global stocks this year. SocGens Andrew Lapthorne points out that this is mostly US-led, and even in the US it could be a mirage. The AI ​​theme is undoubtedly helping a handful of big US stocks lift the broader US stock market, with the top 10 S&P 500 companies accounting for 12.9% of the broader indexes, or 16.9% of gain in the first half. In other words, without their gains, the US market would have risen only 4% since the start of the year. But Lapthorne points out that these top performers have something else in common, besides AI links of varying plausibility. The AI ​​theme is supposed to drive this performance, but the cynic in me would also point out that the most obvious commonality among this year’s US winners was their big losses in 2022, when this group of stocks lost more than 50% on average from Summit 2021. If the AI ​​theme was so positive, why are 40% of Nasdaq composite stocks still down 75% or more from their highs? 2 years? And overall, the AI ​​narrative doesn’t reflect what has become quite a broad rally. If you assign equal weights to the MSCI Europe, Japan and US indices, this is the best start to the year since 1998, notes Lapthorne. In dollar terms, the Nikkei 225 is off to its best start since 1999. The types of stocks driving the international rally are also quite different, writes SocGens lead quant. In Europe and Japan, value stocks fueled gains, while in the US they were the usual growth suspects. Does this larger than expected rally also mean that the market is also stronger than expected? Maybe. But the breadth and/or tightness of stock market runs has always seemed like a silly way to judge the health of a market, given that only 2.4% of businesses account for almost all of the $76 billion in net global stock market wealth creation between 1990 and 2020. Instead, we note a slightly more reliable (contrarian) indicator that recently hit newsstands.

