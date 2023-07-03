Wall Street markets fall in soft trading ahead of July 4 holiday

Markets fell on Monday ahead of a shortened holiday session with little corporate news or economic data expected until later in the week.

Dow Jones futures fell 0.2% and the S&P 500 fell 0.1%.

U.S. trading will close at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday and markets are closed for the Independence Day holiday. The bond market will close at 2 p.m. and will also remain closed on Tuesday.

Shares of Tesla jumped more than 6% before the opening bell after the electric car maker announced over the weekend that second-quarter deliveries were up 83% from a year ago. Sales soared after the company slashed prices and buyers took advantage of US government tax credits.

The Austin, Texas-based automaker sold a record 466,140 vehicles worldwide from April to June, nearly doubling the 254,695 it sold in the same period a year earlier. Analysts polled by data provider FactSet expected Tesla to deliver 445,000 cars in the quarter.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its last meeting, when it opted not to raise its benchmark interest rate for the first time in 15 months.

A deluge of labor data follows, with the weekly layoffs report and May job vacancies data on Thursday and the June employment report coming on Friday.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% to 4,450.38 on Friday, its highest level since April 2022 after a report showed a measure of inflation the Fed prefers to use eased in may. He also said consumer spending growth slowed more than expected. If fewer dollars are chasing the purchases, that could further remove the pressure on inflation.

Investors are hoping price increases will subside enough for the Federal Reserve to halt its interest rate hikes soon. This would mean less pressure on the US economy and on global financial markets.

The Federal Reserve has already raised rates by 5 percentage points, from virtually zero at the start of last year. Wall Street traders have cut bets that the Fed could raise interest rates twice more this year, with the majority betting that the fed funds rate will only be 0.25 percentage points higher at the end of 2023, or even all, according to data from CME Groupe.

The S&P 500 closed its sixth winning week in its last seven in June and its best month since October. The indices’ gain of almost 16% in the first six months of the year is better than what it has done in 16 of the last 23 full years.

Other data showed that inflation in Europe fell again in June, with an annual rate of 5.5%, compared to 6.1% in May in the 20 countries that use the euro, reported the European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

This is an improvement, but not enough to offer much relief to shoppers complaining about price tags or to stop further interest rate hikes that will increase the cost of borrowing across the board. ‘economy.

At noon in Europe, the German DAX fell 0.2%, the CAC 40 in Paris edged up 0.1% and the UK FTSE 100 rose 0.4%.

In Asia too, central banks have started to hold or ease rates to counter the slowdown in economic activity. Vietnam and China have cut rates, while other countries are seeing manufacturing activity slow as demand for exports weakens.

In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.7% to 33,753.33 in afternoon trade. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6% to 7,246.10. The South Korean Kospi jumped 1.5% to 2,602.47. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.1% to 19,306.59, while the Shanghai Composite gained 1.3% to 3,243.98.

The quarterly tankan business climate report compiled by the Bank of Japan showed improvement for the fifth consecutive quarter, compared to June last year, with the leading indicator rising 3 points to plus 23.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude took 77 cents to $71.41 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, advanced 70 cents to $76.11 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell from 144.30 yen to 144.83 Japanese yen. The euro traded at $1.0902, down from $1.0924.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.4%.

___

Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Follow @ktar923