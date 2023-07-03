New restaurant at Gary Neville’s Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester closes four months after opening

The new restaurant inside Gary Neville’s hotel in Manchester has closed just four months after opening – and within days of the announcement the sports pundit was joining Dragons’ Den.

The Stock Market Grill replaced celebrity chef Tom Kerridge’s Bull and Bear, Manchester United legend’s Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester city center when it opened on March 1 this year.

The hotel released a statement this morning saying it had made the decision to “close the doors of the Stock Market Grill” with immediate effect. The restaurant was not run by Neville but by the owners of the hotel’s cocktail bar, Sterling.

The news came less than a week after it was announced that Neville, 48, would join the cast of business tycoons on BBC’s investment reality show Dragons’ Den.

The tycoon has businesses in everything from hospitality and property to digital marketing that have brought in millions of pounds.

The Stock Market Grill restaurant was a first foray into the kitchen of the brothers behind the award-winning Schofield’s Bar – Joe and Daniel Schofield – with wine expert James Brandwood

However, it has also faced setbacks amid claims that one of its high-end Manchester hotels lost £3.2million during the pandemic and owed ’10million in loans’.

And Gary has been tapped in the past to advertise minimum wage workers to staff one of his luxury hotels – which can charge upwards of £800 a night for a suite.

A statement was issued by the Stock Exchange Hotel this morning announcing the shock closure of the restaurant. He said: “Stock Exchange Hotel has made the decision to close the doors of Stock Market Grill, effective July 3, 23.

“The restaurant will, however, continue to serve breakfast and in-room dining to all overnight guests.

“In the meantime, the focus will be on Sterling, the upscale cocktail bar located in The Vault at the Stock Exchange Hotel. The team continues to develop the Sterling concept and its offering.

The statement concluded: “More details on the new Stock Exchange Hotel F&B [food and beverage] concept will be revealed in due course.

At the launch, Joe Schofield said how excited he and his brother were to launch their first downtown restaurant.

He said: “This will be our first restaurant business, but we have 20 years of experience in world-class restaurants during this time.

He added: “In a nutshell, our concept is a British brasserie, championing the dishes we love and elevating and refining them with great produce and working with the seasons. To be honest, we’re really excited to continue the legacy of Tom and his team.

“They did a great job and we love this space so we can’t wait to continue.”

The restaurant has undergone a minor makeover from the previous Bull and Bear offering by Michelin-star chef Tom Kerridge and his team.

The biggest change was the dismantling of the TV screens that divide the walls.

Gary Neville’s other hotel in Manchester: Hotel Football in Stretford

The Stock Market Grill opened with senior chef Joshua Reed-Cooper at the helm, who had previously worked at Michelin-Star restaurant Manchester Mana

Gary Neville will join the Dragons roster which includes Steven Bartlett, Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Sara Davies (left-right)

Announcing the news in December, hotel owner Mr Neville said: ‘I am incredibly delighted to be working with Joe, Daniel and James again on the launch of The Stock Market Grill. I know they will bring another world class brand to the Stock Exchange Hotel and to our city.

The launch menu included starters (ranging from 12 to 16) including steak tartare with fatty beef yolk, bitter chicory salad with sharp Berkswell cheese.

Mains included an ex dairy cow rib eye steak for a hefty £55 and fries for £7.