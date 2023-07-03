Business
New restaurant at Gary Neville’s Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester closes four months after opening
The new restaurant inside Gary Neville’s hotel in Manchester has closed just four months after opening – and within days of the announcement the sports pundit was joining Dragons’ Den.
The Stock Market Grill replaced celebrity chef Tom Kerridge’s Bull and Bear, Manchester United legend’s Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester city center when it opened on March 1 this year.
The hotel released a statement this morning saying it had made the decision to “close the doors of the Stock Market Grill” with immediate effect. The restaurant was not run by Neville but by the owners of the hotel’s cocktail bar, Sterling.
The news came less than a week after it was announced that Neville, 48, would join the cast of business tycoons on BBC’s investment reality show Dragons’ Den.
The tycoon has businesses in everything from hospitality and property to digital marketing that have brought in millions of pounds.
The new restaurant inside Gary Neville’s (pictured) hotel in Manchester has closed just four months after opening – and days after the announcement the sports pundit was joining Dragons’ Den
The Stock Market Grill restaurant was a first foray into the kitchen of the brothers behind the award-winning Schofield’s Bar – Joe and Daniel Schofield – with wine expert James Brandwood
The hotel released a statement on Monday morning saying it had made the decision to ‘close the doors of the Stock Market Grill’ with immediate effect
However, it has also faced setbacks amid claims that one of its high-end Manchester hotels lost £3.2million during the pandemic and owed ’10million in loans’.
And Gary has been tapped in the past to advertise minimum wage workers to staff one of his luxury hotels – which can charge upwards of £800 a night for a suite.
The Stock Market Grill restaurant was an early foray into catering by the brothers behind the award-winning Schofield’s Bar – Joe and Daniel Schofield – in collaboration with wine expert James Brandwood. They already ran the hotel’s Sterling cocktail bar in the basement, which will continue to operate.
A statement was issued by the Stock Exchange Hotel this morning announcing the shock closure of the restaurant. He said: “Stock Exchange Hotel has made the decision to close the doors of Stock Market Grill, effective July 3, 23.
“The restaurant will, however, continue to serve breakfast and in-room dining to all overnight guests.
“In the meantime, the focus will be on Sterling, the upscale cocktail bar located in The Vault at the Stock Exchange Hotel. The team continues to develop the Sterling concept and its offering.
The statement concluded: “More details on the new Stock Exchange Hotel F&B [food and beverage] concept will be revealed in due course.
At the launch, Joe Schofield said how excited he and his brother were to launch their first downtown restaurant.
He said: “This will be our first restaurant business, but we have 20 years of experience in world-class restaurants during this time.
He added: “In a nutshell, our concept is a British brasserie, championing the dishes we love and elevating and refining them with great produce and working with the seasons. To be honest, we’re really excited to continue the legacy of Tom and his team.
“They did a great job and we love this space so we can’t wait to continue.”
The restaurant has undergone a minor makeover from the previous Bull and Bear offering by Michelin-star chef Tom Kerridge and his team.
The biggest change was the dismantling of the TV screens that divide the walls.
Gary Neville’s other hotel in Manchester: Hotel Football in Stretford
The Stock Market Grill opened with senior chef Joshua Reed-Cooper at the helm, who had previously worked at Michelin-Star restaurant Manchester Mana
Gary Neville will join the Dragons roster which includes Steven Bartlett, Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Sara Davies (left-right)
Announcing the news in December, hotel owner Mr Neville said: ‘I am incredibly delighted to be working with Joe, Daniel and James again on the launch of The Stock Market Grill. I know they will bring another world class brand to the Stock Exchange Hotel and to our city.
It opened with chef Joshua Reed-Cooper, who had previously worked at the Michelin-starred restaurant Mana.
The launch menu included starters (ranging from 12 to 16) including steak tartare with fatty beef yolk, bitter chicory salad with sharp Berkswell cheese.
Mains included an ex dairy cow rib eye steak for a hefty £55 and fries for £7.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12259847/New-restaurant-Gary-Nevilles-Stock-Exchange-Hotel-Manchester-closes-four-months-open.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New restaurant at Gary Neville’s Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester closes four months after opening
- Windows 11 vs Chrome OS: Microsoft or Google?
- Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro dies aged 19
- Whitney underwent a successful singles switch for Valley Boys Tennis
- Olivia Wilde Shows Off Her Long Legs In A Green Floral Dress For A Los Angeles Outing
- Corevitas Vantage Simulations Wins Award for Best Use of Innovation
- Donald Trump has just threatened to “pack” the Supreme Court
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s visit offers opportunity for ‘concrete actions’ with Australia, expert says
- » Friday’s Jumpin’ Jack Fireworks – Images (6 photos, 1 video)
- Google says I-10 W is closed over the Atchafalaya Basin, but it’s not
- Earthquake! 3.9 86 km west of Petrolia, California | The lost coastal outpost Humboldt County News
- Türkiye Erdogan attributes riots in France to institutional racism | Protests News