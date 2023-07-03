Stock market today: Wall Street drifts at the start of a shortened trading day after its big rally

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks drift at the start of a shortened trading day on Monday as momentum slows on Wall Street after a powerful rally.

The S&P 500 was down 0.1% in early trading, though still near its highest level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 89 points, or 0.3% at 34,317, as of 9:40 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% higher.

Tesla was one of the strongest stocks in the market, rising 6.9%. The company said over the weekend that the number of vehicles delivered in the spring jumped 83% from a year earlier. This was more than analysts expected, although price declines may have driven some of the gains. Investors will see how much of an impact the discounts will have on earnings when Tesla reports earnings on July 19.

Strong Tesla numbers helped push up stocks at other electric vehicle companies. Rivian jumped 13.4% and Nikola 6.7%.

Much of the rest of the market was calmer after a rally where the S&P 500 has climbed in six of the past seven weeks to send the index up nearly 16% in the first half. That’s better than Wall Street’s leading measure of health in 16 of the past 23 full years.

Trading on the U.S. stock market will end at 1 p.m. Eastern Time and will remain closed on Independence Day on Tuesday.

Market gains so far this year have come as the US economy has defied many recession forecasts. The labor market, in particular, has remained strong despite much higher interest rates intended to reduce inflation.

One sector of the economy that has faltered is manufacturing, and a report later Monday morning is expected to show another month of contraction for the industry.

But traders are nonetheless hopeful that strength in other parts of the economy will keep it from sliding into a recession, which would support corporate earnings. A report later this week will go a long way to underscore or weaken this argument.

On Friday, the US government will release its latest monthly update on economy-wide hiring, as well as worker wage increases. This is one of the last big data pieces left before the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy meeting.

The Fed has already raised rates by 5 percentage points from virtually zero at the start of last year in hopes of bringing inflation under control. But he hinted he could be close to the end of the increases, which would mean less additional pressure on the economy and financial markets. Much of Wall Street expects it to raise rates on July 26.

But the hope is that this will be the last increase of the Fed cycle. The Fed, meanwhile, has hinted that it may raise rates two more times this year.

Besides Friday’s jobs report, the other big piece of data that could change the Fed’s thinking ahead of its next meeting are likely the latest monthly inflation updates.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.80% from 3.84% on Friday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.90% to 4.91%.

In overseas markets, inventories were slightly lower in Europe. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.7% to add to its huge run at the start of the year. The quarterly tankan business climate report compiled by the Bank of Japan showed improvement for the fifth consecutive quarter, compared to June last year.

Inventories were higher across much of the rest of Asia, with Hong Kong up 2.1% and South Korea up 1.5%

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.