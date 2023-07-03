Stock market today: Wall Street pulls a little closer to its big race for the first half of the year | national news

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks edged higher in a shortened trading day on Monday as momentum slowed on Wall Street after its powerful rally in the first half of the year.

The S&P 500 rose 5.21 points, or 0.1%, to 4,455.59 and hit its highest level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 10.87, less than 0.1 %, to 34,418.47, and the Nasdaq composite added 28.85, or 0.2%, to 13,816.77.

Tesla was the strongest force lifting the S&P 500 higher after the market heavyweight climbed 6.9%. The company said over the weekend that the number of vehicles delivered in the spring jumped 83% from a year earlier. This was more than analysts expected, although price declines may have driven some of the gains. Investors will see how much of an impact the discounts will have on earnings when Tesla reports earnings on July 19.

Rivian Automotive, another electric vehicle company, jumped 17.4% after also reporting spring deliveries that beat analysts’ expectations.

On the losing side of Wall Street was Apple, which slid 0.8% after becoming the first US stock on Friday to end a day of trading with a total value of over $3 trillion.

Much of the rest of the market has been relatively quiet after a rally where the S&P 500 has climbed in six of the past seven weeks to send the index up nearly 16% in the first half.

Trading on the U.S. stock market ended at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will remain closed on Independence Day on Tuesday.

Market gains so far this year have come as the US economy has defied many recession forecasts. The labor market, in particular, has remained strong despite much higher interest rates intended to reduce inflation.

One sector of the economy that has faltered is manufacturing, and a report on Monday showed it contracted in June for an eighth consecutive month. The reading from the Institute for Supply Management was worse than economists expected.

“Manufacturing is stuck in the mud and it looks like more rain is coming,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. “The only consolation in the ISM report was that inflationary pressures are absent, but that’s little comfort when earnings continue to be at risk.”

Traders, however, hope strength in other areas will prevent the economy from slipping into recession, which would help support corporate earnings. A report later this week will go a long way to underscore or weaken this argument.

On Friday, the US government will release its latest monthly update on economy-wide hiring, as well as worker wage increases. This is one of the last big data left before the Federal Reserve next meets on interest rate policy.

The Fed has already raised rates by 5 percentage points from virtually zero at the start of last year in hopes of bringing inflation under control. But he hinted he could be nearing the end of the increases, which would mean less additional pressure on the economy and financial markets. Much of Wall Street expects it to raise rates on July 26.

The hope among traders is that this will be the last increase of the Fed cycle. The Fed, meanwhile, has hinted that it may raise rates twice more this year.

Besides Friday’s jobs report, the other big piece of data that could change the Fed’s thinking ahead of its next meeting are likely the latest monthly inflation updates.

In the bond market, yields fluctuated on weaker than expected data from the manufacturing sector. The 10-year Treasury yield recovered from an initial decline to hit 3.86% from 3.84% on Friday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, also pared losses to 4.92% from 4.90% Friday night.

European markets ended slightly lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.7% to add to its huge run at the start of the year. Stocks rose across much of the rest of Asia, with Hong Kong up 2.1% and South Korea up 1.5%.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.