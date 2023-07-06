



On June 30, 2023, the United States Department of the Treasury (“Treasury”) issued Final Rules to guide the transition from the use of the Interbank Offer Rate (IBOR) to the Secured Overnight Funding Rate ( SOFR).1 Background IBOR, also known as the London Interbank Offer Rate (LIBOR), is a benchmark interest rate used in financial contracts. Between 2017 and 2021, regulators overseeing IBOR announced that they would stop publishing currency and term variants, and overnight, one-month, three-month, six-month, and twelve-month IBOR, with the final publication date being June 30, 2023. Bankers and regulators in the United States then set out to find a suitable replacement for IBOR, and the recommendation was to adopt SOFR. Initial settlement Concurrent with the announced shutdown of IBOR, the Treasury issued regulations in 2022 (the “Initial Regulations”) to provide guidance on whether taxpayers who needed to change the terms of a contract to replace IBOR by another published rate may be considered a realization event, and therefore give rise to income or a deduction.2 For example, the Regulations state that if property is exchanged for property that differs materially in nature or extent, there will be an enforcement event under Code Section 1001.3 In response to these concerns, the Treasury issued the initial regulation ruling that a contract change replacing IBOR with another published rate would not be a realization event, so long as the change is a modification coveredas that term is defined by the Regulations.4 The draft regulation In preparation for the transition from IBOR to SOFR, the Treasury published draft regulations in 2019 (the “Proposed Regulations”).5 One issue arising from the transition from IBOR to SOFR was the ability for a foreign company, i.e. a bank, to choose to use the published 30-day average LIBOR to calculate chargeable interest expense. to its income effectively linked (ECI) to a US Commerce business.6 The proposed regulations include a provision that allows such a foreign company to use the annual average SOFR. Because using the annual SOFR would result in a lower rate than the previous law, the Treasury requested comments on the draft regulations. Final settlement Based on the only comment received, the Treasury issued the final rule adopting SOFR and incorporating the comment that recommended using SOFR for one-month futures, but adding a static spread adjustment of 0.11448%. This would bridge the potential gap between DOFR and IBOR, while allowing taxpayers to use a published rate to calculate their US-based liabilities, instead of the actual rate, which is often a data that is not not based in the US and may be more difficult to obtain. An additional amendment to the Final Rule applies in cases where the taxpayer has incorrectly accounted for excess ECI interest. Under previous regulations, the IRS is permitted to use either the taxpayer’s actual rate or the published rate to calculate the taxpayer’s tax liability.7 The final rule changes this provision and requires the IRS to use the published rate in conducting its review, thereby reducing the computational burden for both the IRS and the taxpayer.8 The final rule applies to all tax years ending after June 30, 2023. For tax years that straddle the periods in which IBOR and SOF are applicable, the taxpayer must calculate a published blended rate using IBOR for tax year periods on or before June 30, 2023 and SOFR for tax year parts on or after July 1, 2023.

1 TD 9976 (30 June 2023). 2 87 FR 166, TD 9961 (4 January 2022). 3 Treasures. Reg. § 1.1001-1(a) 4 Treasures. Reg. §§ 1.1001-6(b), 1.1001-6(h)(1). The elements of a “Covered Change” are very detailed and are beyond the scope of this article. 5 84 FR 54068 (October 9, 2019. 6 See Treasures. Reg. a.882-5(d)(5)(ii)(B). 7 Treasures. Reg. § 1.882-5(d)(5)(ii)(B).

