



The first day of school is right around the corner, and Walmart has prepared to ensure this year’s back-to-school shopping experience is exactly what it should be—affordable, easy, and fun. Here is what we have planned: *New* Buy this year’s school supplies at last year’s prices (for less than $13!) With 80% of customers expecting to spend more on supplies this year according to NRF1were delighted to offer the school supply basket at the same prices as last year. With the most common classroom essentials, like Pen + Gear composition notebooks ($0.50), Crayola 24-point crayons ($0.50), and Sterlite plastic pencil boxes ($0.97 ), customers can get this year’s 14 most popular school supply list items for just $12.94. These low prices are available starting today, and customers can purchase their school supply basket in stores and online by visiting walmart.com/back-to-school. Back to school ready for success GIF More ways to save without compromise With Free assembly by Brandon Maxwell, Justice, Wonderland, clear, reeboks, No borders and so many other top private and national brands, kids will look and feel their best on the first day of school. We’ve also maintained prices on backpacks for all ages, starting at just $6. Digital tools and services make back-to-school easier Walmart’s new Classroom Registry and other digital back-to-school tools make it easier and more personalized for teachers and families to save money than ever before and for local communities to give back to their schools. *New* Classroom Registry : Teachers expected to spend over $800 of their own money on school supplies this year 2 . That’s why we’re excited to introduce our new Class Registry experience on Walmart.com and the Walmart app to help educators reduce their spending on classroom supplies. This innovative tool features an all-new look that makes it simple and easy for educators to plan, shop, and share their classroom wish lists. Registries can be easily found by searching the Walmarts registry page by teachers’ last name and state.

Fast, easy and convenient ways to shop: Families, teachers and students can shop in stores, on Walmart.com or on the Walmart app and enjoy same-day curbside pickup or express delivery in less than an hour. Plus, Walmart+ members get same-day delivery and free two-day shipping as part of their membership benefits. Back To School Dream It Do It GIF One-stop shop for a healthy and practical return to school With over 4,600 pharmacies and more than 2,800 vision centers nationwide, our ever-expanding health and wellness products and services are perfect for back-to-school preparation. We make it easy and affordable for the whole family to refill prescriptions, meet physical and vision health needs, and get back-to-school vaccinations. Create a more inclusive shopping experience We strive every day to create a culture where everyone feels like they belong. This year, Walmart is taking steps to create a calmer, more enjoyable shopping environment for customers living with sensory disabilities. Our sensory hours will take place on Saturdays in July and throughout August from 8am to 10am in most stores. For areas that start school after Labor Day, Sensory Hours will begin July 22. The destination for everything you need to get back to campus As students prepare for their first Or senior year on campus, Walmart is here to make sure they have everything they need and want for their dorms, classrooms, and closets. Everyday at low prices, without coupon: Students can find all of their first-day needs at Walmarts Every Day Low Prices, including clothing, personal care, supplies and more. With stores located within 10 miles of hundreds of college campuses, Walmart is the trusted one-stop-shop for everything students need. And, you can shop our endless aisles on Walmart.com anytime, including Restored Walmart No coupon needed to save money on back-to-college shopping with Walmart.

Students can find all of their first-day needs at Walmarts Every Day Low Prices, including clothing, personal care, supplies and more. With stores located within 10 miles of hundreds of college campuses, Walmart is the trusted one-stop-shop for everything students need. And, you can shop our endless aisles on Walmart.com anytime, including No coupon needed to save money on back-to-college shopping with Walmart. Ways to make small spaces stand out: Assortment of Walmart products from brands such as Mainstays, including tie dye bedding decorative rugs mushroom lamp No matter how long your list is this back-to-school season, we’re ready to help our students, families, and teachers prepare for success and savings all season long. let’s go! 1 – https://nrf.com/insights/holiday-and-seasonal-trends/back-to-school

2 – https://myelearningworld.com/teacher-spending-supplies-2022/

