Stock market today: live updates

Traders work during the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 17, 2020 on Wall Street in New York City.

Stocks fell on Thursday after better-than-expected jobs data heightened investor anxiety about the state of the economy and the path of interest rates.

THE Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 367 points, or 1.1%. THE S&P500 lost 0.8%, while Nasdaq Compound fell 0.9%. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 are poised to post their worst daily performances since May.

Private sector jobs rose by 497,000 in June, according to data from payroll processing firm ADP, in the biggest monthly gain since July 2022. June’s increase was more than double the estimate of the Dow Jones consensus of 220,000 gained and much better than the lower-revised 267,000. job addition seen in May. The 2-year US Treasury yield hit a 16-year high during Thursday’s session.

The ADP data, which is often unreliable and considered more volatile than other jobs data, comes ahead of Friday’s official June payrolls report. Economists expect 240,000 nonfarm payrolls were added last month, a slowdown from 339,000 jobs added in May, according to Dow Jones.

However, traders can now look forward to a warmer number that leads the Fed to resume its bullish campaign this month after a break at the June meeting. Traders are pricing in a roughly 95% chance of a rally at the central bank meeting later this month, according to CME Group. FedWatch Tool.

“The market would clearly have preferred an online number,” said John Lynch, chief investment officer at Comerica Wealth Management. “But because it was more than double expectations, it really raises the fear factor that the Fed needs to be more aggressive.”

On the other hand, job postings fell more than expected in May, according to a report from the Labor Department. These data give hope that the tight labor market will at least ease.

Jet Blue Airways fell more than 5% after the company announced it would end its partnership in the northeastern United States with American airlines to focus on Spirit Airlines . US stocks fell more than 2%, while Spirit rose slightly.

The shortened trading week resumed on Wednesday for a losing session after a break for the July 4 holiday. Wall Street combed through minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting, which showed most officials would support more increases ahead.

CNBC’s Jeff Cox contributed reporting