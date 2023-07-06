Barrasso and Capito urge FERC to analyze negative impact of clean energy proposed by EPA…

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senators John Barrasso (R-WY), member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), member of the Environment and Works Committee (EPW), sent a letter to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Willie L. Phillips and Commissioners James Danly, Allison Clements and Mark C. Christie, urging the Commission to organize a series of conferences to analyze the negative impact of the Plan 2.0 Clean Energy Project on the electrical reliability of our country.

Read the full letter here and below.

Dear President Phillips and dear Commissioners:

Last month, the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) released a proposal that would regulate greenhouse gases from our nation’s fossil fuel-fired power plants in the Federal Register (“Proposed Clean Power Plan 2.0 “). The proposal makes unjustifiable claims about the future availability of technologies – including carbon capture, clean hydrogen and related infrastructure – used to power our electricity grids. In light of recent testimony before Congress and the anticipated impact of the proposed Clean Energy 2.0 Plan, we ask that you convene a series of technical conferences as soon as possible to assess the potential impact of the proposed rule on the electrical reliability. It is important that you act quickly because the EPA has previously denied reasonable requests for a 60-day extension to the comment period; The EPA only granted a 15-day extension, and the comment deadline is now August 8, 2023.

As each of you has readily recognized, Congress directly instructed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC” or “the Commission”) in the Federal Power Act to protect electrical reliability through mandatory reliability standards. . More generally, Congress relies on the Commission to preserve the quality of national electricity and natural gas service.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee recently held two hearings that demonstrated the unprecedented and growing risks to electrical reliability in the United States. At the first hearing, Chairman Phillips and Commissioners Danly and Christie described these risks.

Commissioner Danly warned of “a looming, but avoidable reliability crisis” caused by “public policies that are otherwise designed to promote the deployment of non-dispatchable wind and solar assets or drive fossil fuel generators out of the market.” activity as quickly as possible.” Commissioner Christie explicitly warned of an “imminent reliability crisis” if the “far too rapid subtraction of dispatchable resources, especially coal and gas” continues unabated. Phillips said at the hearing that he was “extremely concerned about the rate of withdrawals we are seeing from the generators that we need for the reliability of our system. He went on to say that “NERC and the operators of network have warned about this…it’s something we need to keep a close eye on. As the president explained, “[FERC is] resource neutral but [FERC is] not neutral in terms of reliability.

At the second hearing, the CEOs of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (“NERC”), the Regional Transmission Organization PJM and one of the largest American electric cooperatives also warned of the growing risks for the stability of electricity grids in the United States. States. When asked if they agreed with Commissioner Danly and Commissioner Christie’s warning that the United States was heading for a reliability crisis, each answered “yes.” These witnesses expressed the critical and ongoing concern that the premature withdrawal of dispatchable generation is often driven by government actions, including EPA regulations. The proposed Clean Energy 2.0 plan appears to pose a significant threat to the rest of the dispatchable fleet when the nation can least afford it. All three witnesses also agreed that FERC and NERC should participate in the development of rules that may affect electrical reliability.

In developing the original clean energy plan finalized in 2015, the Obama administration itself stated that “comments from state, regional, and federal reliability entities, electric utilities, and others, as well as the consultation with the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), helped inform a number of changes to [the] Final Rule to Ensure Reliability” At that time, the EPA acknowledged that its consultations with FERC were “particularly important in shaping certain provisions of these final guidelines”.

In 2014 and 2015, the Commission “held four technical conferences to discuss the implications of the electrical reliability rule compliance approaches”. These included “one national technical conference and three regional technical conferences on the proposed rule in which the EPA participated and at which the issue of reliability was raised by many attendees.” All lectures were attended by both EPA management and staff, with “EPA leadership [speaking] to all.

The already strong pressure for premature generator retirements coupled with growing risks to electrical reliability requires you to convene representatives of entities subject to your jurisdiction and other interested parties to develop a case on the potential impact of Clean PowerPlan 2.0. Without such a record, FERC’s consultations with the EPA may be ineffective. The EPA clearly lacks the expertise to accurately project the impact of its regulations on electrical reliability without deeply informed and engaged participation from FERC and those subject to its jurisdiction who are charged with the obligation to produce and supply electricity in order to meet the continuous demand for electrical service. .

We ask the Commission to organize a series of technical conferences to analyze the impact of the Clean Power Plan 2.0 project on electrical reliability. Additionally, we request that any analysis or documentation that FERC and NERC provide to the EPA regarding the impact on electrical reliability be shared with the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and the Senate Committee on environment and public works.

